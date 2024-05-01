Pizza, Thai food and tapas coming to the Medley development in Johns Creek

- 26 Thai Kitchen and Bar, an Atlanta-based Thai restaurant with several locations around metro Atlanta.

- Five Daughters Bakery, a family-owned, Nashville-based business known for its 100-layer doughnut and selection of pastries made daily from scratch. This will be its first location outside the Perimeter.

- Minnie Olivia, a pizzeria with a menu featuring wood-fired pizzas, sandwiches and pasta. This will be the eatery’s second location in addition to its space in Alpharetta.

- Fogón and Lions, a Spanish-Latin restaurant serving steaks, seafoods, ceviches and cheeses with a location in Alpharetta next to Minnie Olivia. Both restaurants come from restaurateur Julio Delgado.

- Amorino, a gelato shop that originated in Paris and offers a range of gelato flavors like bourbon vanilla and pistachio mawardi, macarons and frozen desserts. This will be the shop’s second Atlanta location.

They will join previously-announced food and beverage concepts Little Rey, CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, Fadó Irish Pub, Summit Coffee, Lily Sushi Bar, Knuckies Hoagies and Cookie Fix.

Medley will also be home to AYA Medical Spa; fitness studio Body20; beauty bar Sugarcoat Beauty; Drybar Shops; jewelry store Burdlife; holistic health store Pause Studio; and facial bar Clean Your Dirty Face.

Credit: Courtesy of Toro Development Company Credit: Courtesy of Toro Development Company

The development is set to have 200,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space; 900 residences including townhomes and apartments; 110,000 square feet of office space; and a 25,000-square-foot plaza.

Toro Development Company is led by Mark Toro and several developers who worked with North American Properties Atlanta on developments like the Avalon in Alpharetta and Atlantic Station and Colony Square in Midtown.

The first phase of the project is expected to open in early fall 2026.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.