A developer paid $44 million to acquire a former State Farm office campus in Johns Creek to transform it into a sprawling mixed-use district that’s central to local leaders’ plans to create its own city center.

Toro Development Co. announced Thursday it closed on the property transaction, buying the 43-acre site along Johns Creek Parkway and McGinnis Ferry Road. The $350 million mixed-use project called “Medley” is the first of its kind in Johns Creek and is influenced by Avalon in neighboring Alpharetta.

The site is currently home to a four-story office building, which will be incorporated into the new development, along with a sprawling sea of surface parking. Upon completion, Medley is slated to feature 200,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space; 900 luxury residential units consisting of townhomes and apartments; 110,000 square feet of office space; and a central greenspace area.