Emilio’s Tacos & Tequila coming to Midtown and more Atlanta restaurant news

The menu, which draws inspiration for the southwest region of Mexico, will feature street tacos like the Hongos with mushrooms, jalapeno and garlic and the Tradicional with carnitas-style pork, cilantro, onion and salsa brava; burritos; enchiladas; quesadillas; and specialties including chili rellenos.

The full bar will include a variety of margaritas including the Cantina Rita with Arette Silver, Citronge orange liqueur and housemade sour mix and the Black Diamond with Maestro Dobel Diamante, black cherry purée, simple syrup, lime juice, blackberries and black sea salt.

Developed by Selig Enterprises, 1105 West Peachtree opened in 2021 and is also home to a condominium tower; food-focused hotel Epicurean Atlanta and the Sky Plaza, a deck and greenspace that connects the three towers.

*****

Ela, the Mediterranean restaurant from Fifth Group restaurant group, opened this week at 1186 N. Highland Ave. in Virginia-Highland, replacing the Original El Taco. Read more about the restaurant here.

*****

After several delays, Ancestral Bottle Shop opens today in the mixed-use Westside Paper development in West Midtown. It joins other food and beverage concepts including Boxcar Betty’s, Bar Diver and Pancake Social. Read more about Ancestral Bottle Shop here.

*****

Vice Kitchen, the butcher and market co-owned by former Nick’s Westside owner Nick Leahy, is now open in Johns Creek. Read more about Vice Kitchen here.

*****

Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper and Georgia Restaurant Association (GRA) President and CEO Stephanie Fischer announced six new Georgia Grown Executive Chefs at the 2024 Taste of Georgia Legislative Reception. The Georgia Grown Executive Chef program is a statewide program designed to promote and foster relationships between chefs and farmers while spreading awareness about the quality of locally sourced and grown products in Georgia’s restaurant scene.

The 2024 Executive Chefs include:

· Lauren Bolden, Pie Bar

· Jared Hucks, The Alden

· Thomas Jacobs, North Pointe Hospitality

· Ashley Keyes, The Center Helping Obesity In Children End Successfully, Inc. (C.H.O.I.C.E.S.)

· Stuart Rogers, Your 3rd Spot

· Jason Vullo, Community Brew and Tap

*****

The team behind Elemental Spirits Co. and Zero Co. in Poncey-Highland are set to open Sidetracked Wine Co. this spring across from Hopstix brewpub on Pierce Drive in Chamblee, Rough Draft Atlanta reports.

Sidetracked will sell wines from small and family-owned wineries making natural, low-intervention, and organic wines and will offer wine tastings and flights.

*****

Sahara Cafe has closed at 4285 Roswell Road in Chastain Park after four years, Tomorrows News Today reports. Co-owner Hussein Hussein said he decided to close the restaurant to focus on a sister location in Alpharetta.

*****

Listening room and wine bar Commune ATL, owned by Zopari Kristjanson and music producer and DJ Chris Devoe, will open in late April at Olive and Pine in Avondale Estates, Rough Draft Atlanta reports.

The spot will also offer a small food menu and a wine list curated by Atlanta sommelier and former Empire State South wine director Steven Grubbs.

Other food and beverage tenants at Olive and Pine include Leftie Lee’s and Wonderful World coffee, with cocktail bar Niteowl set to open this spring.

