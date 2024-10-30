More than 15 food and drink events to check out in November in metro Atlanta

5-10 p.m. Friday. 406 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-378-4032, instagram.com/chaipanidecatur.

Dia de Los Muertos celebration

Ponce City Market will celebrate Dia de Los Muertos with coffee from Recuerdos Cafe, traditional Pan de Muerto, flower crowns and face painting. The event will take place on the second floor between Elk Head Clothing and Glad & Young

Noon-4 p.m. Friday. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. poncecitymarket.com/events-all/da-de-los-muertos.

Fil-Am Fest

Filipino restaurant Adobo will host the Fil-Am Fest in Decatur, celebrating Filipino culture and heritage in Atlanta. Attendees can expect Filipino food, handmade goods, music and cultural performances.

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. $5 per person. 4086 Covington Highway, Decatur. adoboatl.com.

Funwoody anniversary party

Celebrate the anniversaries of Barn Booze & Bites, Morty’s Meat & Supply and Message in a Bottle in Dunwoody Village The event features a DJ, plenty of food and the launch of Barn Brew Lager from Tucker Brewing.

7 p.m. Nov. 8. 5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. funwoodyrestaurants.com/events.

Global Feast Under the Stars

The Refugee Women’s Network will host this fundraiser feast featuring dishes from around the globe. Attendees can also expect belly dancing, live music, a global bazaar and a silent auction.

6-9 p.m. Nov. 9. $65 per person. 500 S Columbia Drive, Decatur. 404-437-7767, refugeewomensnetworkinc.org/global-feast-under-the-stars.

Marg & Taco Fest

Head to Live at the Battery for this Marg & Taco Fest, which features tacos from Atlanta food trucks, margaritas, live music from mariachi bands and craft and food vendors.

4-8 p.m. Nov. 9. $25 per person. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events.

Suwanee Chili Cook-Off

Feed the soul at Suwanee’s Chili Cook-Off and Music Festival, featuring food trucks, vendors, a kids zone and live music. Purchase a chili tasting armband to try and vote for your favorite traditional red or homestyle chili.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9. $15 per chili tasting armband. 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. chilimusicfestival.com.

Château Élan’s Culinary & Wine Classic

Make the trip to Château Élan for an afternoon of wine, workshops, live entertainment and food tastings, including from chef Kevin Gillespie of Nàdair and Gunshow. Food stations will include whole salmon and wild mushroom risotto; wagyu tenderloin and vegan cannelloni; onigiri filled with salmon, tuna and pickled plum; and a lesson on how to build a charcuterie board.

Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 10. $350 per person. 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton. events.chateauelan.com/event/culinarywineclassic.

Overstory Holiday Cocktail Class

Guests can refine their holiday mixology skills at this class at the Westin Gwinnett’s rooftop bar. Attendees will learn to create Overstory’s Winter Chill and Fall Spritz cocktails.

3-4 p.m. Nov. 10. $50 per person. 6450 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. instagram.com/overstoryrooftop.

Miller Union anniversary

This eatery on Atlanta’s Westside is celebrating 15 years of operation with a party supporting the Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit that offers assistance to service workers in need. The event will feature passed bites and food stations, signature cocktails and wine. Tickets include food and dink and a takeaway gift.

3-7 p.m. Nov. 10. $150 per person. 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 678-733-8550, instagram.com/millerunionatl.

North Highland Restaurant Week

The Virginia-Highland neighborhood will highlight its culinary scene during North Highland Restaurant Week. Restaurants will offer special menus for $5, $10 and $20. Stop by restaurants like Yakitori Kona, Ela, Atkins Park, Murphy’s Restaurant and Doc Chey’s Noodle House.

Nov. 10-15. Multiple locations. virginiahighlanddistrict.com/restaurant-week.

Snooze After Dark

Enjoy breakfast for dinner with Snooze After Dark. Tickets include an appetizer, entree, two drinks and a dessert, with such menu offerings as French toast, pumpkin pecan pie pancakes, shrimp and grits, breakfast fried rice and a crabcake Benedict.

6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. $55 per person. 4585 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. snooze.tix.page.

Latin Restaurant Week

Explore Atlanta’s Latin chefs, restaurant owners, caterers, coffee shops and bakeries during Latin Restaurant Week, where eateries will create special menus and highlight items that best represent their culture and authenticity. Participating restaurants include Arepa Grill, El Taco Veloz, El Super Pan and El Gordo.

Nov. 15-30. Multiple locations. latinrestaurantweeks.com/atlanta-menus.

Epicurean Sip & Style

Spend an afternoon at Epicurean Theatre pairing trendy fall fashion items with seasonal wines and light bites. Food offerings include a goat cheese and pepper jelly bite, beef tataki, an autumn tart, chicken cannelloni and pistachio souffle.

1-3 p.m. Nov. 16. $65 per person. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events.

Atlanta Chili Cook-Off

Head to Dunwoody for this chili cook-off, where attendees can vote for the best chili in town. Expect chili tastings, drinks and music. General admission tickets include unlimited chili samples, and VIP tickets include an open bar.

Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 16. $20-$65 per person. 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. atlantachilicookoff.com.

Hot Sauce Fest ATL

Get ready to sweat during Snackbox Studios’ Hot Sauce Fest, featuring hot sauce samples, food and drinks, live music, hot sauce awards and oysters and caviar with Bovino After Dark.

Noon-8 p.m. Nov. 17. $25 per person. 135 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. hotsaucefestatl.com.

