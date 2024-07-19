LISTEN: AJC food editor talks Peachfest event in Atlanta with founder Brady Lowe

Every Thursday at 9 a.m. on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan talk dining in Atlanta, along with trending topics, restaurant reviews, cookbook releases and other news in the “Hot Spots” dining segment.

In the July 18 episode, Ligaya and fill-in host Chris Smith discussed summertime food treats: peaches, hot dogs and ice cream.

They were joined by Brady Lowe, founder of Peachfest, an annual celebration of Georgia’s official state fruit. Taking place July 21 at Peachtree Center Plaza in downtown Atlanta, this year’s festival brings together more than 65 culinarians and mixologists, who will be offering peach-centric food and drink creations to festivalgoers at this all-inclusive event. More information is available at Peachfest.org. AJC readers can use this link for 30% off regular ticket prices. A free family-friendly dog dress-up contest and show will take place July 20. The owner of the pup dressed in the best peach outfit will take home a $1,000 cash prize and a Kamodo Joe grill.

July is ripe for all things peachy, but also marks National Hot Dog month. Ligaya discussed places to fill up on hot dogs, sausages and brats in metro Atlanta, including Skip’s Chicago Dogs. And as we hit the height of summer, she discussed places to grab a frozen treat, starting with Frosty Caboose, an ice cream parlor housed inside a renovated railroad car. The family-owned ice cream shop has been serving cones, sundaes, milkshakes and other cold desserts in its spot adjacent to the train tracks in historic downtown Chamblee for 15 years.

