11 drinks worth trying that celebrate peaches

A ripe peach is something you can slurp as well as eat, making it the perfect muse for a summer cocktail. During the height of peach season, barkeeps around town are making good use of summer’s sweetest flavor.
Peachy keen at Hugo’s Oyster Bar
Small-batch 1792 bourbon, fresh basil and lemon combine with peach-based Combier in this cocktail at Hugo’s Oyster Bar. A topping of club soda lifts all the aromatics.
10360 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 770-993-5922, hugosoysterbar.com
Peachtree club at Kimball House
In this drink, Miles Macquarrie infuses vermouth with Pearson Farm peaches and incorporates two kinds of local basil, along with a spirit base of Murrell’s Row Tulsi gin.
303 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. 404-378-3502, kimball-house.com
Just peachy at Bacchanalia
This cocktail is light, refreshing and sweet, with rosemary notes. The tequila-based concoction also is quite savory, thanks to the caramelization of peaches — the sort of attention to detail that is the hallmark of Bacchanalia.
1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-365-0410, starprovisions.com/bacchanalia
Princess peach at Dead End Drinks
The lushness of peaches and strawberries comes out in this fruity gin sour that is impeccably balanced with a topping of Fee Brothers bitters foam. It’s great on the patio and best on Taco Tuesday as a complement to the house-made hot sauce.
130 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-974-8380, rationanddram.com
Yummy rum(my) in my tummy at Foundation Social Eatery
This drink blends the sweetness of peach with the smooth barrel flavors of aged rum. The peach preserve and thyme syrup base gets a few shakes with Santa Teresa aged rum, lemon juice and egg white for a delightful peach rum sour.
55 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 678-691-0028, foundationatl.com
Peach milkshake at Grindhouse Killer Burgers
Grindhouse uses peach ice cream for a milkshake worthy of the Peach State. Adults can make it boozy with the addition of Evan Williams peach whiskey.
Multiple locations. grindhouseburgers.com
Peach and bay leaf iced tea at Fishmonger
Fragrant, subtly sweet, savory and refreshing with pebble ice, Fishmonger’s peach and bay leaf iced tea can be made alcoholic with the addition of rum or whiskey.
Multiple locations. fishmongergroup.com
Pch rita at Marcus Bar & Grille
Marcus Bar & Grille makes the base of this drink with Patron reposado and Ghost tequila, plus peaches, lime and triple sec. It offers a bit of sour, a little heat and a lot of refreshment. It pairs well with the roller skate ribs lacquered in peach barbecue sauce.
525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, marcusbarandgrille.com
C’est si bon from the Optimist
This is like a peachy version of a boulevardier, with peach whiskey, apple eau-de-vie and Americano aperitivo. It has herbal complexity and soft sweetness, and the addition of rabarbaro imparts a smokey, rooty flavor.
914 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-477-6260, theoptimistrestaurant.com
En saison at Le Bon Nosh
Elegant, balanced and enlivening, this drink combines Elijah Craig small-batch whiskey, yellow chartreuse, lemon juice, spicy peach marmalade, honey and fresh sprigs of mint. There also is a nonalcoholic version.
65 Irby Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-835-2007, lebonnosh.com
Cathead cooler at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q
Floral accents from honeysuckle vodka balance lush, fruity notes of peach and pineapple in this drink available at the DeKalb Avenue Fox Bros. location. A splash of Sprite makes the fruity aroma tickle your nose.
1238 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-577-4030, foxbrosbbq.com
