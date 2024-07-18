Breaking: Date set for 2025 MLB All-Star game in Atlanta
11 drinks worth trying that celebrate peaches

Bourbon, basil and peach flavors are mixed into a peachy keen cocktail at Hugo's Oyster Bar. (Courtesy of Hugo's Oyster Bar)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Bourbon, basil and peach flavors are mixed into a peachy keen cocktail at Hugo's Oyster Bar. (Courtesy of Hugo's Oyster Bar)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
1 hour ago

A ripe peach is something you can slurp as well as eat, making it the perfect muse for a summer cocktail. During the height of peach season, barkeeps around town are making good use of summer’s sweetest flavor.

Peachy keen at Hugo’s Oyster Bar

Small-batch 1792 bourbon, fresh basil and lemon combine with peach-based Combier in this cocktail at Hugo’s Oyster Bar. A topping of club soda lifts all the aromatics.

10360 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 770-993-5922, hugosoysterbar.com

A cucumber garnish finishes off the peach basil bomb that is a Peachtree club at Decatur's Kimball House. (Courtesy of Miles Macquarrie)

Credit: Miles Macquarrie

icon to expand image

Credit: Miles Macquarrie

Peachtree club at Kimball House

In this drink, Miles Macquarrie infuses vermouth with Pearson Farm peaches and incorporates two kinds of local basil, along with a spirit base of Murrell’s Row Tulsi gin.

303 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. 404-378-3502, kimball-house.com

Bacchanalia's just peachy cocktail uses caramelized peaches and rosemary, which lends savory notes to the vodka-based drink. (Courtesy of Bacchanalia)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Just peachy at Bacchanalia

This cocktail is light, refreshing and sweet, with rosemary notes. The tequila-based concoction also is quite savory, thanks to the caramelization of peaches — the sort of attention to detail that is the hallmark of Bacchanalia.

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-365-0410, starprovisions.com/bacchanalia

The princess peach is aromatic, with a sweetness from peach and strawberry and herbal foam made with bitters. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Angela Hansberger

icon to expand image

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Princess peach at Dead End Drinks

The lushness of peaches and strawberries comes out in this fruity gin sour that is impeccably balanced with a topping of Fee Brothers bitters foam. It’s great on the patio and best on Taco Tuesday as a complement to the house-made hot sauce.

130 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-974-8380, rationanddram.com

The yummy rum(my) in my tummy cocktail at Foundation Social Eatery is a peach rum sour with herbal notes of thyme. (Courtesy of Nick Hassiotis)

Credit: Nick Hassiotis

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Hassiotis

Yummy rum(my) in my tummy at Foundation Social Eatery

This drink blends the sweetness of peach with the smooth barrel flavors of aged rum. The peach preserve and thyme syrup base gets a few shakes with Santa Teresa aged rum, lemon juice and egg white for a delightful peach rum sour.

55 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 678-691-0028, foundationatl.com

Grindhouse's peach milkshake can be made boozy with the addition of peach whiskey. (Courtesy of Grindhouse Killer Burgers)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Peach milkshake at Grindhouse Killer Burgers

Grindhouse uses peach ice cream for a milkshake worthy of the Peach State. Adults can make it boozy with the addition of Evan Williams peach whiskey.

Multiple locations. grindhouseburgers.com

The peach and bay leaf iced tea at Kirkwood's Fishmonger is perfect for pairing with patio oysters. A spirit can be added. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Angela Hansberger

icon to expand image

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Peach and bay leaf iced tea at Fishmonger

Fragrant, subtly sweet, savory and refreshing with pebble ice, Fishmonger’s peach and bay leaf iced tea can be made alcoholic with the addition of rum or whiskey.

Multiple locations. fishmongergroup.com

Peaches and two tequilas mingle in Marcus Bar & Grille's pch rita cocktail. (Courtesy of Marcus Bar & Grille)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Pch rita at Marcus Bar & Grille

Marcus Bar & Grille makes the base of this drink with Patron reposado and Ghost tequila, plus peaches, lime and triple sec. It offers a bit of sour, a little heat and a lot of refreshment. It pairs well with the roller skate ribs lacquered in peach barbecue sauce.

525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, marcusbarandgrille.com

The c'est si bon cocktail combines peach whiskey and the bark, root and herb flavors of bitter liqueurs. (Courtesy of Rocket Farm Restaurants)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

C’est si bon from the Optimist

This is like a peachy version of a boulevardier, with peach whiskey, apple eau-de-vie and Americano aperitivo. It has herbal complexity and soft sweetness, and the addition of rabarbaro imparts a smokey, rooty flavor.

914 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-477-6260, theoptimistrestaurant.com

The en saison seasonal cocktail at Le Bon Nosh draws flavor from a spicy peach marmalade with a base of small-batch whiskey and a hit of herbal yellow chartreuse. (Courtesy of Le Bon Nosh)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

En saison at Le Bon Nosh

Elegant, balanced and enlivening, this drink combines Elijah Craig small-batch whiskey, yellow chartreuse, lemon juice, spicy peach marmalade, honey and fresh sprigs of mint. There also is a nonalcoholic version.

65 Irby Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-835-2007, lebonnosh.com

Cathead cooler at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

Floral accents from honeysuckle vodka balance lush, fruity notes of peach and pineapple in this drink available at the DeKalb Avenue Fox Bros. location. A splash of Sprite makes the fruity aroma tickle your nose.

1238 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-577-4030, foxbrosbbq.com

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

