The Barista & Baker opens this month in Lawrenceville for coffee and baked goods

The menu will include seasonal drinks and year-round specialties. Current offerings include the Margot latte with espresso, white chocolate and hazelnut; the Strawberry Fields latte with espresso, strawberry and matcha; and a tea drink with lemonade and peach. A cocktail menu will be added in the fall.

Northrop said he wants the space to feel “inviting, warm (and) cozy” with pinks, greens, browns and whites, quartz countertops, a large counter and wood paneling. Seating will be available at 10 indoor tables and eight outdoor tables.

“I’m really excited to be able to cater to a clientele who was looking for something more specialty — a different roast on their beans or different options for espresso and tea and coffee — but hadn’t had that exposure,” he said of the shop, his first venture outside the perimeter.

The cafe will be open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily during the first month, but hours will be extended in the future so the space can be reserved for community events and meetings.

2300 Margot St., Lawrenceville. baristabakerga.com

