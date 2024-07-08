Breaking: Atlanta school board makes Bryan Johnson superintendent
The Barista & Baker opens this month in Lawrenceville for coffee and baked goods

The Barista and Baker will open at the Margot apartment complex in Lawrenceville on July 15. (Courtesy of Carl Northrop)

Credit: Courtesy of Carl Northrop

Credit: Courtesy of Carl Northrop

The Barista & Baker, a coffee shop serving seasonal drinks and pastries, will open in Lawrenceville on July 22.

The cafe comes from Carl Northrop, who owns Black Coffee in Lakewood Heights and who is set to open Everyday People Caffeine and Cocktails and Saint Jawns in the Switchman Hall food hall later this year.

The 1,000-square-foot cafe is located inside the Margot apartment complex at 2300 Margot St. off Buford Drive. Guests can expect a menu of espresso drinks, tea, matcha and baked goods from local businesses like Five Daughters Bakery.

The menu will include seasonal drinks and year-round specialties. Current offerings include the Margot latte with espresso, white chocolate and hazelnut; the Strawberry Fields latte with espresso, strawberry and matcha; and a tea drink with lemonade and peach. A cocktail menu will be added in the fall.

Northrop said he wants the space to feel “inviting, warm (and) cozy” with pinks, greens, browns and whites, quartz countertops, a large counter and wood paneling. Seating will be available at 10 indoor tables and eight outdoor tables.

“I’m really excited to be able to cater to a clientele who was looking for something more specialty — a different roast on their beans or different options for espresso and tea and coffee — but hadn’t had that exposure,” he said of the shop, his first venture outside the perimeter.

The cafe will be open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily during the first month, but hours will be extended in the future so the space can be reserved for community events and meetings.

2300 Margot St., Lawrenceville. baristabakerga.com

