Food & Dining

Emerald City Bagels opens second location on the Eastside Beltline

Emerald City Bagels has opened its second location along the Eastside Beltline.

Credit: Courtesy of Emerald City Bagels

Credit: Courtesy of Emerald City Bagels

Emerald City Bagels has opened its second location along the Eastside Beltline.
By
16 minutes ago

Emerald City Bagels has opened its second location along the Eastside Beltline.

Mother and daughter Deanna and Jackie Halcrow signed on to open a shop at 665 Auburn Ave. in 2022 when the address was just a “dirt hill” on the Beltline, Jackie Halcrow said. The shop opened today on the bottom level of Citizen, an apartment complex and retail development from Columbia Ventures.

The Halcrows opened their first brick-and-mortar in East Atlanta Village in early 2018, but they started whipping up New York-style bagels in Atlanta years before that as a wholesaler and pop-up.

They wanted the Beltline location to feel like the same brand with greens, whites, dark wood and the same “airy feeling” as the East Atlanta Village shop, just a little more “elevated,” Deanna Halcrow said.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
Emerald City Bagels has opened its second location along the Eastside Beltline.

Credit: Courtesy of Emerald City Bagels

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Emerald City Bagels

The 2,000-square-foot space is about the same size as the East Atlanta Village location, but it has a smaller kitchen space as all of the bagels are made in East Atlanta and delivered each morning. While there aren’t any interior seats, there’s seating for 21 guests outside.

The Beltline menu will mirror that of the East Atlanta location, with bagels, cream cheese and bagel sandwiches like the Nassau with whitefish salad, tomato and red onions; the Veg with cucumber, watermelon radish, pickled red onion, tomato and arugula; and a fried egg sandwich with choice of meat and cheese. Seltzers and house-made syrups are also available with such flavors as black cherry, celery and lemon basil.

One addition to the Beltline location is an expanded cold brew menu with flavors like salted mocha and brown sugar cardamom oat milk, plus a cold brew seltzer with orange peel.

ExploreIntown Atlanta restaurant news
Emerald City Bagels has opened its second location along the Eastside Beltline.

Credit: Courtesy of Emerald City Bagels

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Emerald City Bagels

In the future, the Halcrows plan to install an an automat hot bagel vending machine inside the restaurant. The automat will be situated in front of the grill, so as bacon, egg and cheese and egg and cheese sandwiches are prepared, they can be popped inside for quick distribution to customers.

“A lot of our our goals with this shop were to make everything more efficient and generally a more pleasant experience for our guests,” Jackie Halcrow said.

Emerald City Bagels on the Beltline is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

665 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. emeraldcitybagels.com

ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta firm shifts thinking on security deposits

Credit: SPECIAL

OPINION
Atlanta’s water woes reveal deeper issues

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senior Fulton court staffer sexually assaulted colleague, lawsuit says
2h ago

Credit: Dean Hesse

For 40 years, a little-known Georgia health organization has been changing the world

Credit: Dean Hesse

For 40 years, a little-known Georgia health organization has been changing the world

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson on Monday? Expect crowds
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of BEY Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar

BEY Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar to open in downtown Roswell this fall
2h ago
The Barista & Baker opens this month in Lawrenceville for coffee and baked goods
2h ago
Rusty Taco opens in Summerhill and more metro Atlanta dining news from the week
Featured

Credit: AP

Biden faces a volatile stretch as the first lady heads to Georgia
Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back