Emerald City Bagels opens second location on the Eastside Beltline

Emerald City Bagels has opened its second location along the Eastside Beltline.
Mother and daughter Deanna and Jackie Halcrow signed on to open a shop at 665 Auburn Ave. in 2022 when the address was just a “dirt hill” on the Beltline, Jackie Halcrow said. The shop opened today on the bottom level of Citizen, an apartment complex and retail development from Columbia Ventures.
The Halcrows opened their first brick-and-mortar in East Atlanta Village in early 2018, but they started whipping up New York-style bagels in Atlanta years before that as a wholesaler and pop-up.
They wanted the Beltline location to feel like the same brand with greens, whites, dark wood and the same “airy feeling” as the East Atlanta Village shop, just a little more “elevated,” Deanna Halcrow said.
The 2,000-square-foot space is about the same size as the East Atlanta Village location, but it has a smaller kitchen space as all of the bagels are made in East Atlanta and delivered each morning. While there aren’t any interior seats, there’s seating for 21 guests outside.
The Beltline menu will mirror that of the East Atlanta location, with bagels, cream cheese and bagel sandwiches like the Nassau with whitefish salad, tomato and red onions; the Veg with cucumber, watermelon radish, pickled red onion, tomato and arugula; and a fried egg sandwich with choice of meat and cheese. Seltzers and house-made syrups are also available with such flavors as black cherry, celery and lemon basil.
One addition to the Beltline location is an expanded cold brew menu with flavors like salted mocha and brown sugar cardamom oat milk, plus a cold brew seltzer with orange peel.
In the future, the Halcrows plan to install an an automat hot bagel vending machine inside the restaurant. The automat will be situated in front of the grill, so as bacon, egg and cheese and egg and cheese sandwiches are prepared, they can be popped inside for quick distribution to customers.
“A lot of our our goals with this shop were to make everything more efficient and generally a more pleasant experience for our guests,” Jackie Halcrow said.
Emerald City Bagels on the Beltline is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
665 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. emeraldcitybagels.com
