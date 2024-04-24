Food & Dining

RECIPE: Make Breaker Breaker’s Cabbage and Crispy Rice Salad

Cabbage and Crispy Rice Salad with blackened shrimp at Breaker Breaker. (Courtesy of Justin Dombrowski and Naomi B. Smith)

Credit: Handout

Cabbage and Crispy Rice Salad with blackened shrimp at Breaker Breaker. (Courtesy of Justin Dombrowski and Naomi B. Smith)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
34 minutes ago

My friends and I are loving everything about Breaker Breaker. When we eat there, we feel like we’ve made it to a great beach bar but we haven’t even left town. And there’s something on the menu that appeals to everybody. A favorite is the cabbage and crispy rice salad. It’s got a little bit of everything flavorful and crunchy, and all that adds up to a really satisfying dish. Samantha Williams, Decatur

Chef Maximilian Hines shared the recipe for this salad and explained that the inspiration for its creation was to provide a vegan alternative to their Caesar salad. “We wanted something that would be super fresh and light while also being really flavorful. It’s been on the menu since we opened and I think customers really enjoy it because it’s a healthier option and guests can opt to add their choice of protein as well, so it’s really versatile.”

As the chef mentions, as with all salads at the restaurant, guests can choose to add shrimp, fish, roast chicken or chicken tenders to the salad. Our photo shows it with blackened shrimp.

Hines recommends using a mandoline to produce the most uniform slices of cabbage and suggests using parboiled rice because those grains hold up better for frying. Ben’s Original and Dixie Lily are two widely available brands of parboiled rice, also referred to as converted rice. Preparing the rice is a two-step process. Cook the rice one day, then refrigerate and fry it the next day. It’s necessary because freshly cooked rice will not hold its shape for frying.

Breaker Breaker’s Cabbage and Crispy Rice Salad

1/2 cup uncooked parboiled rice

Canola oil, for frying

3 cups finely sliced red cabbage

3 cups finely sliced green cabbage

1 large carrot, peeled and cut into matchsticks

1 small jalapeno, stemmed and seeds removed, cut into thin slivers

Segments from 1 large navel orange, cut in half

1 large avocado, cut into medium dice

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

3/4 cup Umami Vinaigrette (see recipe)

1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds

Mint, cilantro and basil leaves, for garnish

Make crispy rice: Put rice in a colander and rinse until the water runs clear, then cook according to package directions. When rice is done, move to a small rimmed baking sheet and spread in a single layer. Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate, uncovered, overnight.

The next day, heat 2 inches of oil to 375 degrees in a large saucepan. Line a baking sheet with paper towels and set aside.

Carefully add the cooked rice to hot oil and fry 2 to 3 minutes or until rice has puffed and become crisp. Use a slotted spoon to move the rice to the prepared baking sheet and allow to cool. May be made up to 1 day ahead and stored in a covered container.

When ready to assemble salad: In a large bowl, combine red cabbage, green cabbage, carrot, jalapeno, orange segments and avocado. Sprinkle with salt and toss. Add Umami Vinaigrette and toss again. Add pumpkin seeds and crispy rice and toss again. Garnish with mint, cilantro and basil leaves and serve immediately.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 473 calories (percent of calories from fat, 58), 9 grams protein, 42 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams total sugars, 9 grams fiber, 32 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 553 milligrams sodium.

Umami Vinaigrette

Extra vinaigrette would be delicious on grilled proteins such as chicken or shrimp.

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar

1/4 cup sweet chili sauce, such as Mae Ploy

2 tablespoons Maggi seasoning sauce

Juice of 1 lime

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

2 minced cloves garlic

1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped peeled ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons agave syrup

1/4 cup vegetable oil

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together vinegar, chili sauce, Maggi seasoning sauce, lime juice, sesame oil, garlic, ginger and agave syrup. While whisking, drizzle oil into mixture and continue whisking until dressing emulsifies. May be made ahead and refrigerated in a covered container, up to 2 days ahead. When ready to use, bring to room temperature and whisk thoroughly.

Makes 1 cup.

Per tablespoon: 37 calories (percent of calories from fat, 81), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram total sugars, trace fiber, 3 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 124 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Breaker Breaker, 921 Wylie St., Atlanta; 404-254-2969, breakerbreakeratl.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

