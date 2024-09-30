Uncle Phill’s brings cheesesteaks to East Atlanta

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: Courtesy of Donald Ralls Credit: Courtesy of Donald Ralls

Menu offerings include a classic Philly cheesesteak with choice of American or provolone cheese and onions; a honey garlic chicken cheesesteak; a lemon pepper chicken cheesesteak; a chicken bacon ranch cheesesteak; and fries. Ralls plans to add egg rolls and Philly cheesesteak salads to the menu soon.

Ralls, who spent his childhood in South Philadelphia, and Proctor, who’s from nearby Harrisburg, both grew up eating cheesesteaks. When they decided to start selling their own, they experimented with seasonings and marinades and studied cheesesteaks from other Atlanta restaurants to see what they could improve on.

The pair slow cooks their ribeye and leaves Cheese Whiz off the menu because the cheesesteaks Ralls ate as a kid weren’t topped with have the processed cheese sauce.

Explore Intown Atlanta restaurant news

Credit: Courtesy of Donald Ralls Credit: Courtesy of Donald Ralls

Ralls, who has a background in journalism and video production, attributes Uncle Phills’ rapid growth in part to the business’ large following on social media.

He said customers also respond to the “nostalgia and passion” behind the restaurant.

“Making cheesesteaks, that’s like riding a bike if you’re from (Pennsylvania),” Ralls said. “We can’t do something basic. We’ve got to be innovative while still being authentic.”

The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.

1162 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-205-5028, eatunclephills.com

Explore Regional Southern dining stories

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.