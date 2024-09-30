Food & Dining

Uncle Phill’s brings cheesesteaks to East Atlanta

Uncle Phill's opened in East Atlanta last week with a menu of cheesesteaks and fries.

Credit: Courtesy of Donald Ralls

Credit: Courtesy of Donald Ralls

Uncle Phill's opened in East Atlanta last week with a menu of cheesesteaks and fries.
By
50 minutes ago

Philly cheesesteak pop-up Uncle Phill’s has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in East Atlanta.

Donald Ralls and Osaze Proctor started selling water ice and cheesesteaks from a back porch during the pandemic. Soon after, they graduated to a food truck, and then a ghost kitchen.

Last week, Ralls and Proctor opened a brick-and-mortar at 1162 Moreland Ave. SE, which was formerly occupied by Jamaican restaurant Tropics Jerk. The 1,780-square-foot space has about 18 seats.

Uncle Phill's opened in East Atlanta last week. Co-owners Donald Ralls (left) and Osaze Proctor (right) pose with the Real Milk & Honey owner Sammy Davis Jr. (center).

Credit: Courtesy of Donald Ralls

Credit: Courtesy of Donald Ralls

Menu offerings include a classic Philly cheesesteak with choice of American or provolone cheese and onions; a honey garlic chicken cheesesteak; a lemon pepper chicken cheesesteak; a chicken bacon ranch cheesesteak; and fries. Ralls plans to add egg rolls and Philly cheesesteak salads to the menu soon.

Ralls, who spent his childhood in South Philadelphia, and Proctor, who’s from nearby Harrisburg, both grew up eating cheesesteaks. When they decided to start selling their own, they experimented with seasonings and marinades and studied cheesesteaks from other Atlanta restaurants to see what they could improve on.

The pair slow cooks their ribeye and leaves Cheese Whiz off the menu because the cheesesteaks Ralls ate as a kid weren’t topped with have the processed cheese sauce.

Uncle Phill's opened in East Atlanta last week.

Credit: Courtesy of Donald Ralls

Credit: Courtesy of Donald Ralls

Ralls, who has a background in journalism and video production, attributes Uncle Phills’ rapid growth in part to the business’ large following on social media.

He said customers also respond to the “nostalgia and passion” behind the restaurant.

“Making cheesesteaks, that’s like riding a bike if you’re from (Pennsylvania),” Ralls said. “We can’t do something basic. We’ve got to be innovative while still being authentic.”

The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.

1162 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-205-5028, eatunclephills.com

