The General Muir to close its Sandy Springs location this weekend

“While we had many fans and loyal customers, ultimately we simply did not get to the level of business we needed to overcome those challenges,” the statement reads.

The restaurant’s owners will pass “the space along to a concept and operator that we hope will have broader appeal to this market.”

Partners Todd Ginsberg, Shelley Sweet and Jennifer and Ben Johnson opened the General Muir in Emory Point in 2013 with a menu inspired by a classic New York Jewish deli. Offerings include deli and bagel sandwiches, platters and dinner specials like Sunday night spaghetti and roasted half chicken.

They expanded with a second location at 6405 Blue Stone Road at the City Springs development in Sandy Springs in early 2021.

“We are forever grateful to the many customers, friends and neighbors who supported the General Muir at City Springs and to the many current and former team members who helped bring it to life,” the statement said.

Ginsberg, Sweet and the Johnsons also own and operate Rye Restaurants, a hospitality group that includes Fred’s Meat & Bread, Yalla, Wood’s Chapel BBQ and TGM Bread. Sweet and the Johnsons are also partners in West Egg Café.

The General Muir has been the recipient of many accolades since it opened, including being named to Bon Appetit’s list of 50 Best New Restaurants in the country and earning a recommended restaurant distinction in Atlanta’s inaugural Michelin Guide.

A representative from the General Muir did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

