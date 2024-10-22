3 savory snacks to enjoy this fall

Exclusive: Trump has a slight edge in Georgia over Harris, latest AJC poll finds
Sharp cheddar cheese wafers. (Courtesy of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuits)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Sharp cheddar cheese wafers. (Courtesy of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuits)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
16 minutes ago

Crackers and smoked chorizo are delicious snacks. Here are three suggested selections from Southern businesses.

Cheddar cheese wafers

Callie’s Hot Little Biscuits in Charleston, South Carolina, started with fluffy handmade biscuits sold warm from the oven, but the company has expanded its product line. Their sharp cheddar cheese wafers are crunchy, 1-inch rounds that look like tiny, flat biscuits, but there’s nothing small about the flavor. They’re made with extra sharp cheddar and seasoned with cayenne and coarsely ground black pepper and need no embellishment. Our guests loved them with cocktails, and they’re also good for an afternoon of tailgating.

$12.99 per 4-ounce package, $24.95 per two 4-ounce bags. Available at Bates Ace Hardware, Deep Roots Wine Market in Woodstock, Garnish & Gather, Lucy’s Market, Oak Grove Market, Oakhurst Market, Savi Provisions Brookhaven, Southern Steer Butcher in Alpharetta, Village Marketplace and calliesbiscuits.com.

Seasoned saltines. (Courtesy of Krackers)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Seasoned saltines

When Terry Rubio of Montgomery, Alabama, isn’t flying a helicopter air ambulance, he and his team (including daughter Savannah) are turning saltines into the seasoned snacks he calls Krackers. Inspired by crackers at an Italian restaurant, he developed four savory flavors: classic ranch, spicy ranch, dill ranch and sour cream and onion ranch. These crackers are so good, they need no accompaniment. Our bag of them quickly was emptied.

$7.10-$7.40 per 6-ounce bag. Available at gokrackers.com.

Spicy, pecan-smoked chorizo. (Courtesy of Texas Iberico)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Spicy, pecan-smoked chorizo

La Tienda in Williamsburg, Virginia, sells more than two dozen types of chorizo-style sausage, including a sliced, spicy, pecan-smoked chorizo salami made by Texas Iberico. The pork for the chorizo comes from Iberico pigs, pasture-raised in central Texas, who forage for prickly pear cactus, acorns and yucca as they graze. The chorizo is seasoned with Spanish smoked paprika, cold-smoked over pecan wood and cured for 45 days — a recipe developed by Kevin Ouzts of the Spotted Trotter in Atlanta. This chorizo was a Good Food Awards winner for 2024.

$11 per 2-ounce package. Available at tienda.com.

