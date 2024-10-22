3 savory snacks to enjoy this fall

$12.99 per 4-ounce package, $24.95 per two 4-ounce bags. Available at Bates Ace Hardware, Deep Roots Wine Market in Woodstock, Garnish & Gather, Lucy’s Market, Oak Grove Market, Oakhurst Market, Savi Provisions Brookhaven, Southern Steer Butcher in Alpharetta, Village Marketplace and calliesbiscuits.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Seasoned saltines

When Terry Rubio of Montgomery, Alabama, isn’t flying a helicopter air ambulance, he and his team (including daughter Savannah) are turning saltines into the seasoned snacks he calls Krackers. Inspired by crackers at an Italian restaurant, he developed four savory flavors: classic ranch, spicy ranch, dill ranch and sour cream and onion ranch. These crackers are so good, they need no accompaniment. Our bag of them quickly was emptied.

$7.10-$7.40 per 6-ounce bag. Available at gokrackers.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Spicy, pecan-smoked chorizo

La Tienda in Williamsburg, Virginia, sells more than two dozen types of chorizo-style sausage, including a sliced, spicy, pecan-smoked chorizo salami made by Texas Iberico. The pork for the chorizo comes from Iberico pigs, pasture-raised in central Texas, who forage for prickly pear cactus, acorns and yucca as they graze. The chorizo is seasoned with Spanish smoked paprika, cold-smoked over pecan wood and cured for 45 days — a recipe developed by Kevin Ouzts of the Spotted Trotter in Atlanta. This chorizo was a Good Food Awards winner for 2024.

$11 per 2-ounce package. Available at tienda.com.

Explore Regional Southern dining stories

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.