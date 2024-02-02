Summerhill soft serve ice cream shop Big Softie coming to Poncey-Highland

The shop, owned by Sarah O’Brien, will be located next to Colette Bread, the bread shop that Atlanta baker Sarah Dodge opened last year at 636 North Highland Ave. NE.

Credit: Instagram Credit: Instagram

Big Softie was one of the first tenants to open in Summerhill along the redeveloped Georgia Avenue between Martin Street and Hank Aaron Boulevard in 2019. The menu features a seasonally rotating selection of flavors including chai, matcha and mango, alongside core flavors like vanilla and chocolate. Housemade topping options include pink praline, peanut crunch, Cheez-It brittle and sprinkles.

Big Softie Summerhill is situated next to bakery Little Tart, also owned by O’Brien. There are also Little Tart locations in Grant Park and at Krog Street Market.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.