Food & Dining

Summerhill soft serve ice cream shop Big Softie coming to Poncey-Highland

Pretty in pink: Big Softie’s waffle cone is filled with soft serve, coated with a strawberry shell and sprinkled with pink praline. Every component is made in the kitchen shared with sister establishment Little Tart Bakeshop at Summerhill. / CONTRIBUTED BY WENDELL BROCK

By
0 minutes ago

Popular Summerhill soft serve ice cream shop Big Softie is set to open a second location later this year in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood.

The second location was announced in a post on the shop’s Instagram account:

The shop, owned by Sarah O’Brien, will be located next to Colette Bread, the bread shop that Atlanta baker Sarah Dodge opened last year at 636 North Highland Ave. NE.

Big Softie soft serve ice cream shop is set to open a second location in Poncey-Highland next to Colette Bread. / Instagram

Big Softie was one of the first tenants to open in Summerhill along the redeveloped Georgia Avenue between Martin Street and Hank Aaron Boulevard in 2019. The menu features a seasonally rotating selection of flavors including chai, matcha and mango, alongside core flavors like vanilla and chocolate. Housemade topping options include pink praline, peanut crunch, Cheez-It brittle and sprinkles.

Big Softie Summerhill is situated next to bakery Little Tart, also owned by O’Brien. There are also Little Tart locations in Grant Park and at Krog Street Market.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

