ajc logo
X

Big Softie offering free ice cream today in advance of its official opening in Summerhill next week

Soft serve from Big Softie.
Soft serve from Big Softie.

Atlanta Restaurants & Food | June 7, 2019
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

It’s hot out there, but  a new Summerhill soft serve spot is offering you a chance to cool down -- for free.

Soft serve ice cream spot Big Softie is offering free ice cream starting at 2 p.m. today until supplies last, according to a post on its Instagram account.

The shop, from Little Tart Bakeshop owner Sarah O’Brien, is set to officially open on Wednesday. It will also be open from 2-7 p.m. tomorrow.

Big Softie is situated next to Little Tart, which opened earlier this year. There are also Little Tart locations in Grant Park and at Krog Street Market.

Eater Atlanta reports that Big Softie will offer five primary flavors: vanilla, chocolate, coffee, a rotating seasonal flavor and a vegan option.

All flavors are made with organic cane sugar and milk from Southern Swiss Dairy in Waynesboro. Toppings include options made with locally-made products including chocolate dip made from Xocolatl chocolate and custom sprinkles made by Beautiful Briny Sea.

Other menu items include a drink called the coffee stir, using soft serve made with Counter Culture coffee plus soda water, as well as root beer and iced coffee floats.

In addition to Big Softie and Little Tart, other food and beverage projects coming to the area include D Boca N Boca from the owner of The Real Mexican Vittles pop-upLittle Bear from Eat Me Speak Me founder Jarrett SteiberRedacted, a conspiracy theory-themed barWood's Chapel BBQ from the team behind The General Muir, Hodgepodge Coffeehouse, Halfway Crooks Brewing and Blending and Junior's Pizza. Another pop-up veteran, Talat Market, will also set up shop as brick-and-mortar in Summerhill this year.

The Carter development is part of a site being redeveloped near Georgia State Stadium. Part of the project will turn 35 acres into a mixed-use area including offices, multifamily apartments, student apartments, and neighborhood restaurant and retail.

The AJC has reached out to O’Brien for more details.

68 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. bigsoftieatl.com

RELATED:

ExploreMore intown Atlanta dining news
ExploreMore new metro Atlanta restaurants, food businesses
ExploreRead the AJC Spring Dining Guide: The Atlanta barbecue issue

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top