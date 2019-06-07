Big Softie offering free ice cream today in advance of its official opening in Summerhill next week

Eater Atlanta reports that Big Softie will offer five primary flavors: vanilla, chocolate, coffee, a rotating seasonal flavor and a vegan option.

All flavors are made with organic cane sugar and milk from Southern Swiss Dairy in Waynesboro. Toppings include options made with locally-made products including chocolate dip made from Xocolatl chocolate and custom sprinkles made by Beautiful Briny Sea.

Other menu items include a drink called the coffee stir, using soft serve made with Counter Culture coffee plus soda water, as well as root beer and iced coffee floats.

In addition to Big Softie and Little Tart, other food and beverage projects coming to the area include D Boca N Boca from the owner of The Real Mexican Vittles pop-up, Little Bear from Eat Me Speak Me founder Jarrett Steiber, Redacted, a conspiracy theory-themed bar, Wood's Chapel BBQ from the team behind The General Muir, Hodgepodge Coffeehouse, Halfway Crooks Brewing and Blending and Junior's Pizza. Another pop-up veteran, Talat Market, will also set up shop as brick-and-mortar in Summerhill this year.

The Carter development is part of a site being redeveloped near Georgia State Stadium. Part of the project will turn 35 acres into a mixed-use area including offices, multifamily apartments, student apartments, and neighborhood restaurant and retail.

The AJC has reached out to O’Brien for more details.

68 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. bigsoftieatl.com

