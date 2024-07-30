Hop on over to this Atlanta restaurant for a taste from Down Under

Chef Matt Basford is offering a taste of his homeland of Australia at Canoe. Lean, protein-packed and sustainable kangaroo meat is a staple of Basford’s menu, and his newest dish is as delicious as it is clever.

With a flavor similar to venison or beef, a peppercorn-coated loin of kangaroo meat is seared, creating a rich, caramelized, crusty surface. The rare slices are dark in color and super tender, despite the leanness of the meat — rather like a cross between venison and bison.

Served like an open-faced Reuben, the dish has slices piled high atop a satisfyingly crisp (but still chewy) pumpernickel crouton. Between those two layers is vibrant, mulberry-hued sauerkraut, and a pool of creamy Russian bechamel sits alongside for dipping.