Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

This invasive insect, spotted in Fulton County, is now in peak season

Spotted lanternfly threatens Georgia’s agriculture, so the public is being asked to help.
If you see a spotted lanternfly, take a picture, report the bug and then kill it. (Courtesy of Rebekah D. Wallace/University of Georgia/Bugwood.org)

Credit: Photo by Rebekah D. Wallace, University of Georgia, Bugwood.org

Credit: Photo by Rebekah D. Wallace, University of Georgia, Bugwood.org

If you see a spotted lanternfly, take a picture, report the bug and then kill it. (Courtesy of Rebekah D. Wallace/University of Georgia/Bugwood.org)
By Chaya Tong – Atlanta
1 hour ago

An invasive insect capable of destroying agricultural crops has been spotted more frequently in Georgia this summer, prompting experts to offer simple advice to those who encounter it.

If you see a spotted lanternfly, take a picture, report the bug and then kill it.

The insect, which first landed in Georgia in November, has been seen multiple times this summer, with 19 confirmed sightings, all in Fulton County.

Native to Asia, the bug feeds on more than 70 plant species, including important economic crops like hardwood trees, roses, hops, grapevines and stone fruits, posing a threat to Georgia’s agriculture. It leaves behind a foul-smelling, sugary and sticky residue called honeydew, which is known to attract more pests.

Lanternflies have spread across 19 U.S. states since they first appeared in Pennsylvania in 2014 and were most recently spotted in South Carolina. They spread through imported goods, initially jumping from China, Taiwan and Vietnam to South Korea and Japan before arriving in the U.S.

ExploreAsian needle ant: It’s venomous, invasive and might be in your backyard

They are relatively easy to spot. They are about an inch long and have black spots along their grayish-brown front wings and hind wings splotched with cream, black and red patches.

“As lanternfly activity reaches its peak during the late summer and fall, we continue to ask Georgians not only to report suspected sightings but to kill any lanternflies they come across,” Matthew Agvent, communications director for the Georgia Department of Agriculture, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement. “Citizen engagement will be vital to ensuring we are able to properly manage the spotted lanternfly in Georgia.”

The insect’s peak season is summer, which Elizabeth McCarty, an associate professor in the department of forestry and natural resources at the University of Georgia, said could be responsible for the recent uptick in sightings.

Explore‘Killer Bees’ swarm close to Georgia border

“We get reports, and then we’re able to see how big, how widespread this infestation is, but we don’t know that the population has increased,” she said.

McCarty advises the public to report the insect online through the Georgia Department of Agriculture and to visit their local UGA extension county office for additional support.

“We really want public engagement in reporting it because we can’t be everywhere all the time,” she said.

Unfortunately, it’s not the only invasive insect that officials have spotted in or near Georgia that has led to warnings in recent months. So-called “killer bees,” which can sting people to death, were spotted on the Alabama border in addition to Asian needle ants and yellow-legged hornets in the state.

— Staff writer Drew Kann contributed to this article.

About the Author

Chaya Tong is an intern on the investigative team.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The night-flowering wild petunia is one of Georgia's rarest and strangest plants. It fully blooms for one night only. By midmorning the next day, it shrivels up and falls off its stem. (Courtesy of Charles Seabrook)

Credit: Charles Seabrook

Rural roadsides and ditches can be wildflower havens

2h ago

US has reclosed its southern border after a flesh-eating parasite is seen further north in Mexico

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus detected in Atlanta: What can you do?

With one Georgia case so far in 2025, Fulton County officials are warning residents after mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus in Atlanta.

The Latest

Cooper Harris was 22 months old when he died in 2014. His father, Justin Ross Harris, was convicted of his murder, a decision the Georgia Supreme Court later overturned. (AJC file)

What has changed, what hasn’t in 11 years since Cooper Harris died in hot car in Cobb

1h ago

Fulton leaders say county broke law in recent solicitations

2h ago

2 kids shot in Stone Mountain with stolen gun tied to armed robbery, police say

Featured

The National League's Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is introduced for the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

All-Star Week sold Atlanta well to fans, current and future players

Truist Park is known for its lively atmosphere, and it lived up to that billing in hosting the Midsummer Classic. But it also showcased a passionate fan base.

MAKING CONNECTIONS

How Atlanta claimed world’s busiest airport crown — and whether we can keep it

Since 1998, Hartsfield-Jackson has sat largely unchallenged as the world's busiest airport. Can it stay on top?

Riders dispute ‘stampede’ MARTA officials say caused escalator malfunction

Some riders interviewed by the AJC objected to the incident being called a “stampede,” saying the crowd was orderly. But one person said the term felt apt.