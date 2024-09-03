Review: Eclectic barbecue experience awaits at Gene’s in East Lake

Gene’s made its debut at its own brick-and-mortar location in late July, with promises of a “weirdo vibe.”

Cottrell and his partners (the folks behind Kimball House, along with John Ward of the Victory Brands restaurant group) have delivered on that promise. The walls and ceiling are covered with a collection of quirky stuff Cottrell has collected — from disco balls, Christmas lights and that monstrous alligator that he got from a junk shop in Florida to a restroom covered in mirrors and another decorated with tarot cards and black-and-white photos of restaurants named Gene’s.

Cottrell’s restaurant, however, is the only one named after his fat cat.

Yet, there is substance behind the casual, playful setting amped up with tunes selected from a free jukebox near the entrance. What started as traditional offset-smoking, Texas-style barbecue has morphed, Cottrell said, into “Gulf Coast barbecue with an eclectic set of ingredients.”

Credit: Avery Cottrell Credit: Avery Cottrell

Vietnamese-Cajun undertones run throughout the menu, seen in the likes of sticky ribs that get smoked, fried, slickened with a sweet-funky fish caramel sauce and garnished with crumbled peanuts. Melt-in-your-mouth brisket takes a cheesesteak or breakfast egg sandwich on oversized, toasted TGM bread to new, meaty heights.

The sides are as flavor-packed as the proteins. A smashed cucumber salad zings with tangy fish sauce, chile flakes, vinegar and red onions. Creamed esquite features smoky roasted corn kernels that get heft and kick from red pepper cream, lime cream, queso fresco and shakes of Tajin Mexican seasoning. A green goddess dressing makes Gene’s potato salad lighter and brighter than what you get at a typical barbecue joint. Waffle fries seasoned with dehydrated Tabasco mash are addictive on their own and a fine vessel for scooping up smooth tallow beans. Oh, lardy!

“We’re just cooking stuff that we like, and we like stuff from all over the place,” Cottrell said just prior to the restaurant’s opening.

Credit: Mathew Christson Credit: Mathew Christson

“All over the place” includes a creative chilled seafood nosh of crab claws served in a marinade of chile vinegar, herbs and pickled onions, as well as smoked snapper turned into a dense dip served with “fancy crackers,” aka butter-baked saltines.

It also includes egg rolls stuffed with boudin as an appetizer and thick, creamy banana pudding folded with crumbled Biscoff cookies for dessert. And then there are beignets, shrimp and grits with a swirl of Vietnamese-Cajun butter, plus breakfast tacos and burritos for Sunday brunch.

I was stuffed and satisfied after every visit, leaving with only minor food quibbles: pulled pork overly shredded to a mushy consistency, roasted oysters masked by a heavy-handed pool of the Vietnamese-Cajun butter and cabbage so finely grated that it soaked up all the vinegary dressing, resulting in a slaw without crunch.

I had high hopes for a beverage menu developed by Kimball House co-owner Miles Macquarrie, which includes a selection of 10 mostly classic cocktails and some with beach shack vibes; wines to please the average drinker, as well as those who look for the unusual (orange wine at a barbecue joint?); and canned beers (because the draft system isn’t working). However, cocktails, including a margarita or brunch-time bloody mary, were average at best, despite holding thoughtful spirits and mixers.

Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Still, the gin-based tulsi tonic was potent, even after the drink had time to dilute; a bouquet of basil offered herbaceous aroma with every sip. Also, the Genesicle perfectly captures the flavors of an orangey Creamsicle in frozen cocktail format, and since it’s available with or without booze, even kids can enjoy this sweet treat that is more dessert than drink.

With counter ordering, good kitchen flow and speedy runners, the tables turn quickly and food comes swiftly, even when every seat is filled. Gene’s has a proactive floor staff that passes out menus and takes drink orders from folks standing in line and offers genuine thanks before you depart.

Those all are reasons why Gene’s has hit the mark with families, couples, solo diners and groups.

My next visit will be with a party of four. Our order will be the Full Send, which brings all the meats and all the sides. It’s $175 and is billed as enough to feed four hungry adults. If Cottrell charged extra to pet his fat cat, I’d probably opt for that, too.

Credit: Avery Cottrell Credit: Avery Cottrell

GENE’S

2 out of 4 stars (very good)

Food: barbecue with Vietnamese-Cajun influences

Service: friendly and efficient

Noise level: average; above average on weekends

Recommended dishes: marinated crab claws, smoked fish dip, brisket cheesesteak sandwich, smoked mushroom tacos, brisket, ribs, boudin, smashed cucumber salad, tallow beans, green goddess potato salad, waffle fries, Biscoff banana pudding

Vegetarian dishes: smoked mushroom tacos (vegan), creamed esquite, mac and cheese without barbecue crumble topping (upon request), green goddess potato salad, jalapeno slaw, waffle fries

Alcohol: cocktails, wine and canned beer

Price range: $40-$50 per person, not including drinks, tax or gratuity

Hours: 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays (kitchen closes at 10 p.m.), 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday brunch

Accessibility: ADA compliant, zero-step entry, no automatic doors

Parking: free lot in rear

Nearest MARTA station: 1 mile from East Lake

Reservations: no

Outdoor dining: covered patio, picnic seating in backyard green space shared with other tenants

Takeout: in-person ordering only

Address: 2371 Hosea L. Williams Drive SE, Atlanta

Website: genesgenesgenes.com