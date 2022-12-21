Beer Town: Wild Leap Atlanta to open Dec. 26

From the back parking lot, we walked through what’s known as the Canyon and into the main entrance on the lower level. That area will accommodate private parties with pergolas equipped with TVs, ceiling fans and heaters.

“This used to be the old Norfolk Southern headquarters,” Goldstein said. “It was built in 1912. We want to balance paying tribute to this beautiful piece of history and at the same time make it super modern.”

To that end, contemporary neon signs, Big Ass Fans, and glass accordion walls mesh with vintage furniture and lighting. And on the other side of the Canyon level, there’s a 3,500-square-foot patio with three fire pits.

“This is all going to be open-container down this entire area,” Goldstein said, pointing to an adjacent residential, retail and restaurant area. “So think about cornhole boards and pingpong tables, and we’ll be able to do live music and festivals. Just like with our LaGrange property, we look to make this a community meeting spot with a ton of different experiences.”

A central walk-up bar sits under a winding wooden staircase that leads to the larger street-level area with three more bars and a brewery space that will feed fresh beer directly to a tower of serving tanks.

“There’s a total of 96 taps,” Goldstein said. “We’re going to have a lot of the beers you’ve grown to expect and love from Wild Leap, and a lot of exclusive beers that you can only find at Wild Leap Atlanta.”

Wild Leap vodka, gin, coconut rum, spiced rum and whiskey will be on offer, along with cocktails and slushies. Three new tequilas will be coming soon.

Food will available from a 25-foot trailer parked in the Canyon. Look for the likes of a smashed burger, hot chicken and ahi tuna sandwiches, loaded fries and other items described as “elevated handhelds.”

Also on the street level, there’s a speakeasy-style private event space with a separate entrance and exit, a dedicated bar and a stage.

“When we’re not doing private events, we can do concerts, comedy nights and ticketed after-parties,” Goldstein said of the space, which can hold up to 250 people.

Asked if Wild Leap Atlanta would be open before the end of the year, as planned, Goldstein laughed and said, “We’ve got a lot of folks who are working very hard to make that happen. Believe it or not, the opening date is Dec. 26.”

