ajc logo
X

Beer Town: Wild Leap Atlanta to open Dec. 26

BEER TOWN
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
1 hour ago
Brewery’s second location will be at Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta

Since opening in in downtown LaGrange in 2017, Wild Leap Brew Co. has stayed true to its name — growing by leaps and bounds, venturing into spirits and creating ready-to-drink cocktails.

Now co-founders Anthony Rodriguez and Rob Goldstein are set to open an ambitious second location at Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta.

The multi-level brewery, taproom and event space located along Ted Turner Drive is within walking distance of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena and the Garnett MARTA station.

During a recent hard-hat tour of Wild Leap Atlanta, Goldstein showed me the 15,000-plus square-foot space, where it was sometimes difficult to hear over the sounds of hammers and power tools.

ExploreBeer and brewery news

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

From the back parking lot, we walked through what’s known as the Canyon and into the main entrance on the lower level. That area will accommodate private parties with pergolas equipped with TVs, ceiling fans and heaters.

“This used to be the old Norfolk Southern headquarters,” Goldstein said. “It was built in 1912. We want to balance paying tribute to this beautiful piece of history and at the same time make it super modern.”

To that end, contemporary neon signs, Big Ass Fans, and glass accordion walls mesh with vintage furniture and lighting. And on the other side of the Canyon level, there’s a 3,500-square-foot patio with three fire pits.

ExploreGeorgia’s Wild Leap Brew Co. takes the plunge into vodka

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

“This is all going to be open-container down this entire area,” Goldstein said, pointing to an adjacent residential, retail and restaurant area. “So think about cornhole boards and pingpong tables, and we’ll be able to do live music and festivals. Just like with our LaGrange property, we look to make this a community meeting spot with a ton of different experiences.”

A central walk-up bar sits under a winding wooden staircase that leads to the larger street-level area with three more bars and a brewery space that will feed fresh beer directly to a tower of serving tanks.

ExploreLaGrange brewery Wild Leap jumps into canned cocktails

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

“There’s a total of 96 taps,” Goldstein said. “We’re going to have a lot of the beers you’ve grown to expect and love from Wild Leap, and a lot of exclusive beers that you can only find at Wild Leap Atlanta.”

Wild Leap vodka, gin, coconut rum, spiced rum and whiskey will be on offer, along with cocktails and slushies. Three new tequilas will be coming soon.

Food will available from a 25-foot trailer parked in the Canyon. Look for the likes of a smashed burger, hot chicken and ahi tuna sandwiches, loaded fries and other items described as “elevated handhelds.”

ExploreBeer Pick: Refreshing Wild Leap Süperlager can beat the heat

Also on the street level, there’s a speakeasy-style private event space with a separate entrance and exit, a dedicated bar and a stage.

“When we’re not doing private events, we can do concerts, comedy nights and ticketed after-parties,” Goldstein said of the space, which can hold up to 250 people.

Asked if Wild Leap Atlanta would be open before the end of the year, as planned, Goldstein laughed and said, “We’ve got a lot of folks who are working very hard to make that happen. Believe it or not, the opening date is Dec. 26.”

ExploreMAP: Breweries, brewpubs to try in metro Atlanta
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Ga. Supreme Court slams AG’s office over broken execution agreement4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

19-year-old fatally shot during robbery attempt in Stonecrest, police say
48m ago

Credit: AJC photo/Miguel Martinez

2022 National Signing Day: Georgia Tech
11m ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Embattled Georgia GOP chair likely to face stiff challenge
4h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Embattled Georgia GOP chair likely to face stiff challenge
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson posts goodbye message to Atlanta fans
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Colette Collins

MAP: More than 150 restaurants that opened in metro Atlanta in 2022
19h ago
Adele’s closes in Old Fourth Ward after nine months
Warm up with this broth-filled comfort food on Buford Highway
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top