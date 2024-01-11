Lawmakers get extra time to draw new Cobb school board map

BreakingNews
Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, speaks in favor of a bill at the state Capitol on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Setzler is working to get a new map for the Cobb school board through the Georgia Senate. (Jason Getz/Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Education
16 minutes ago

A federal judge extended the deadline for Georgia lawmakers to redraw the Cobb County Board of Education boundaries, after lawmakers insisted the original deadline was impossible to meet.

Lawmakers now have until Jan. 22 — less than two weeks — to adopt a new map.

Voting rights groups sued in 2022 after the current map was adopted, alleging it is discriminatory and dilutes the voting power of people of color. Judge Eleanor L. Ross found in December that the groups could likely prove in court that “race was a predominant motivating factor” behind the map. She gave lawmakers until Wednesday to adopt a temporary map to be used in the upcoming school board election while the case continues.

But in meetings on Monday and Tuesday of this week, members of the Cobb County delegation could not agree on a map, but agreed that they wouldn’t be able to make the deadline. So plaintiffs and defendants in the case filed a joint request for the judge to extend the deadline, which she granted Wednesday.

The judge also outlined a process for objections from either party and arbitration, with the final deadline for the court to approve the map on Feb. 9. The idea is for the map to be in place in time for the Cobb County school board election on May 21, and the qualifying period for candidates the week of March 4.

Two maps are currently being discussed in the Statehouse: Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, planned to put a map through the local legislation process, under which a majority of the delegation must sign on to one of the maps. It will likely be difficult, as the delegation is split along party lines with Democrats barely holding the majority. Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, has already filed a different map as general legislation: Senate Bill 338.

Setzler said his proposed map meets criteria set by the judge and reduces the number of people moved into a new district. The map Anulewicz presented more closely resembles the district map from 2012 while protecting communities of interest, like cities and high school districts, she said.

Current Cobb school board map
Anulewicz's proposed Cobb school board map
Setzler's proposed Cobb school board map
Previous Cobb school board map
1 / 4
This is the current map outlining the voting districts for the Cobb County Board of Education. A judge ordered lawmakers to redraw the map ahead of the 2024 election, after voting rights groups alleged in a lawsuit that the map is discriminatory. (Photo provided)
About the Author

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

