Cobb book bans: School district accused of racial, sexual discrimination

The NWLC is requesting the Office for Civil Rights require Cobb to restore all the inclusive books it has removed, create a plan to ensure a welcoming and nondiscriminatory educational environment that the Office must approve and allow students under 18 to speak at public comment without a parent present, among other remedies.

The complaint outlines roughly a year’s worth of controversy over books in Cobb schools. It started over the summer, when Cobb teacher Katie Rinderle was fired for reading a book that challenges gender norms to fifth graders. She is believed to be the first public schoolteacher in the state to lose her job under classroom censorship laws that were passed in Georgia in 2022. The complaint alleges that the policies Cobb passed in response to that law collectively restrict students’ access to inclusive learning materials. Rinderle and her attorneys are appealing her firing in court, and have since filed a separate lawsuit that challenges the classroom censorship laws.

In the months that followed, the district began reviewing its media centers for any books that contain sexually explicit content and has removed at least seven books: “Flamer” by Mike Curato, “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews, “Blankets” by Craig Thompson, “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky, “Lucky” by Alice Sebold and “13 Reasons Why” by Jay Asher.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale expects more books to be pulled from the district’s libraries as staff members continue to review the catalog, he said in a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before the complaint was filed.

“We have millions of books in our media center,” he said. “We are not targeting any specific genre of books.”

The complaint references books that were “weeded” from the district’s libraries early in the school year. Librarians regularly remove books that are in poor condition or are not often checked out. The complaint states that an “overwhelming number” of the books are commonly targeted for censorship, including books about sexuality or racism.

The complaint also alleges the district has a history of racial and anti-LGBTQ+ hostility that violates federal laws, and it has not corrected these issues despite having ample notice.

Cobb is the subject of a federal investigation for alleged discrimination based on shared ancestry.