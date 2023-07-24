Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Education
By
47 minutes ago
X

Channel 2 Action News, The Family 2 Family Project and The Children’s Restoration Network (CRN) are preparing for their annual back-to-school event to support students living in foster care and group homes with new backpacks filled with age-appropriate school supplies.

Their “Stuff The Bus” is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seven locations throughout metro Atlanta will receive community donations.

Donors will find a yellow school bus with a #Stuff the Bus banner at these seven Family 2 Family underwriter locations:

  • Channel 2, WSB-TV: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE in Atlanta
  • American Signature Furniture: 840 Barrett Pkwy in Kennesaw
  • American Signature Furniture: 2918 Turner Hill Rd. in Lithonia
  • Kroger: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Duluth
  • Kroger: 3425 Cascade Rd SW in Atlanta
  • Kroger: 2875 North Decatur Rd, in Decatur
  • Delta Community Credit Union: 6700 McGinnis Ferry Rd. in John’s Creek

Items requested for donations include backpacks, pencils, pens, markers, crayons, mechanical pencils, planners, erasers and rulers, small calculators, spiral notebooks, glue sticks highlighters, pencil sharpeners and boxes, pocket folders and three ring binders, index cards and safety scissors.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

‘Heartbroken’: 16-year-old DeKalb IHOP employee shot, killed; teen arrested14h ago

Credit: John Locher/AP

The Jolt: Georgia text about Trump’s 2020 defeat gets federal scrutiny
33m ago

Credit: AP

DOWNEY: Will students of color face pressure to speak to toll of racism?
47m ago

Credit: AP

AJC On Campus: Student loan relief, Morehouse hires, UGA fundraising soars
17m ago

Credit: AP

AJC On Campus: Student loan relief, Morehouse hires, UGA fundraising soars
17m ago

Credit: Zachary Hansen

Which downtown Atlanta office towers would make good homes?
The Latest

Credit: AP

AJC On Campus: Student loan relief, Morehouse hires, UGA fundraising soars
17m ago
Athens mansion that serves as UGA president’s home to be sold
Cobb school system cleared of liability in redistricting lawsuit
Featured

Credit: Chris Granger via AP

In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top