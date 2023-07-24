Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive

Channel 2 Action News, The Family 2 Family Project and The Children’s Restoration Network (CRN) are preparing for their annual back-to-school event to support students living in foster care and group homes with new backpacks filled with age-appropriate school supplies.

Their “Stuff The Bus” is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seven locations throughout metro Atlanta will receive community donations.

Donors will find a yellow school bus with a #Stuff the Bus banner at these seven Family 2 Family underwriter locations:

Channel 2, WSB-TV: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE in Atlanta

American Signature Furniture: 840 Barrett Pkwy in Kennesaw

American Signature Furniture: 2918 Turner Hill Rd. in Lithonia

Kroger: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Duluth

Kroger: 3425 Cascade Rd SW in Atlanta

Kroger: 2875 North Decatur Rd, in Decatur

Delta Community Credit Union: 6700 McGinnis Ferry Rd. in John’s Creek

Items requested for donations include backpacks, pencils, pens, markers, crayons, mechanical pencils, planners, erasers and rulers, small calculators, spiral notebooks, glue sticks highlighters, pencil sharpeners and boxes, pocket folders and three ring binders, index cards and safety scissors.