TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocking all lanes of I-85 South entering Midtown

A multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of I-85 South entering Midtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

The sprawling wreck was reported just before 17th Street around 6 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is not clear when the scene may be cleared.

Police have not said if any injuries have been reported.

As of 6:30 a.m., delays stretch back to Ga. 400 already.

Commuters needing to get around the backup should use Peachtree Street, Piedmont Avenue or the Buford Spring Connector, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

