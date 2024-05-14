Crime & Public Safety

TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocking all lanes of I-85 South entering Midtown

A multi-vehicle wreck is blocking all lanes of I-85 South entering Midtown early Tuesday morning.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

A multi-vehicle wreck is blocking all lanes of I-85 South entering Midtown early Tuesday morning.
By
0 minutes ago

A multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of I-85 South entering Midtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

The sprawling wreck was reported just before 17th Street around 6 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is not clear when the scene may be cleared.

Police have not said if any injuries have been reported.

As of 6:30 a.m., delays stretch back to Ga. 400 already.

Commuters needing to get around the backup should use Peachtree Street, Piedmont Avenue or the Buford Spring Connector, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo

His $1M Airbnb burned down. Rental giant won’t cover loss 1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves win in pitcher’s duel between Reynaldo Lopez and Shota Imanaga

Credit: File Photo

Ex-Facebook, Nike DEI leader sentenced to more than five years in prison

OPINION
It may be time for Anita Baker to drop the mic

OPINION
It may be time for Anita Baker to drop the mic

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Tara Baker’s family thanks investigators who solved case after 23 years
The Latest

3 killed after driver fleeing Mount Zion police crashes into boulder, GSP says
Albany State athlete killed in Buckhead club shooting remembered as leader
Tara Baker’s family thanks investigators who solved case after 23 years
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case
CONCERT REVIEW
Diana Ross in Atlanta concert: Still the boss on stage at age 80
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia