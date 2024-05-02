Atlanta superintendent candidates now have until May 17 to apply

Experience educators interested in becoming Atlanta’s next superintendent now have until May 17 to submit their applications, the school board announced Thursday.

The original application window was Dec. 13 to Jan. 12. However, the school board announced last month it was extending the search due to an information breach.

“The Board is currently engaged in the ongoing review of candidates who closely match the leadership profile,” the board said in a news release. “The confidential slate includes past candidates as well new candidates. It has no identifying factors and is presented without the person’s name, current district or any other factors that would reveal the candidate’s identity.”