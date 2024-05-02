Atlanta superintendent candidates now have until May 17 to apply

Experience educators interested in becoming Atlanta’s next superintendent now have until May 17 to submit their applications, the school board announced Thursday.
The original application window was Dec. 13 to Jan. 12. However, the school board announced last month it was extending the search due to an information breach.
“The Board is currently engaged in the ongoing review of candidates who closely match the leadership profile,” the board said in a news release. “The confidential slate includes past candidates as well new candidates. It has no identifying factors and is presented without the person’s name, current district or any other factors that would reveal the candidate’s identity.”
Atlanta Public Schools has a closed application process for its superintendent search, which is being led by Illinois-based firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates. Districts often conduct closed searches to attract high-quality candidates who may not want their current employers to know they’re looking for other jobs.
The board says it will conduct initial candidate interviews and will present top candidates to a community panel, which will also conduct interviews. The panel’s feedback will be relayed to the board and inform the final interview stage, according to the release.
The school board initially planned to have a new leader in place July 1, but now says the process will be completed by the fall. Meanwhile, interim Superintendent Danielle Battle has agreed to stay with the district until the end of December. Battle came out of retirement to lead APS after the board decided not to extend former Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract.
