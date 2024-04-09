Atlanta school board extends search for new superintendent

The board didn’t provide any details about the breach, but indicated the search wouldn’t completely start over. Mitchell said HYA would continue to lead the process, which the board intends to complete this year. It’s unclear whether extending the search will affect the board’s proposed timeline, which planned to have a superintendent in place July 1.

In June, the board decided not to extend then-Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract. Shortly afterward, Danielle Battle was named as interim, who has said she doesn’t want the job permanently. In October, the board hired HYA, the same firm it used to find Herring, to lead the search for a new chief.

In an interview last month with the AJC, Mitchell and Board Vice Chair Jennifer McDonald said they were happy with the candidates HYA presented to the board.

Mitchell also said the board was working to rebuild public trust, which seemed to have eroded after board members opted not to extend the contracts of the district’s two most recent superintendents without much public discourse.

“One of the ways that we, as a board, decided we wanted to be more transparent with our process is making sure that our community members, parents, our stakeholders and students are brought up to date on each step of the process, each phase of the process,” she said in the interview. “We’re communicating what the next steps are, what are we doing, making sure that you have access to the timeline (on the district’s website).”