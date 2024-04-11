BreakingNews
Atlanta school board extends interim superintendent’s contract

After the approval of a contract extension Tuesday night, interim Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Danielle Battle will lead the school district through the end of the year. In this Jan. 8, 2024, photo, Battle attends the swearing-in ceremony for new APS board members at APS headquarters in downtown Atlanta. (Bita Honarvar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By
1 hour ago

After announcing Tuesday that it will extend its superintendent search due to an information breach, the Atlanta Board of Education also voted to extend interim Superintendent Danielle Battle’s contract through the end of the year.

Battle’s contract was set to end June 30. She came out of retirement to serve in the role after the school board decided last June not to extend then-Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract.

In a press release, the board praised Battle’s tenure, highlighting her work with Atlanta Public Schools’ literacy office to develop the district’s first literacy policy.

“As I stated to the board of education earlier this school year, I will make myself available to our district during this superintendent search process,” Battle said in a statement. “This extension of my contract allows us to continue the implementation of our literacy plan, a keen focus on special education services and other key district priorities.”

The board’s original timeline planned to announce a sole finalist for superintendent in April or May, with an official start date of July 1.

The school board has said it plans to continue the superintendent search with the firm it chose in October, Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, and will release details at a later date.

About the Author

Martha Dalton is a journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writing about education and the Atlanta Public Schools system. Martha was previously a senior education reporter at WABE, Atlanta’s NPR affiliate.

