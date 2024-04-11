Atlanta school board extends interim superintendent’s contract

After announcing Tuesday that it will extend its superintendent search due to an information breach, the Atlanta Board of Education also voted to extend interim Superintendent Danielle Battle’s contract through the end of the year.

Battle’s contract was set to end June 30. She came out of retirement to serve in the role after the school board decided last June not to extend then-Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract.

In a press release, the board praised Battle’s tenure, highlighting her work with Atlanta Public Schools’ literacy office to develop the district’s first literacy policy.