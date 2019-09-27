National Coffee Day 2020: Freebies, deals and the best spots to grab a cup in metro Atlanta

Corner Bakery Cafe. Loyalty members get one free cup of coffee daily for the entire month of October. New members will also receive a $5 off coupon for their next visit.

Cracker Barrel: Use the discount code COFFEE20 for 20% off Cracker Barrel's coffee when purchasing online on Sept. 29, including regular, pumpkin pie and single-serve cups. The discount will only be active on National Coffee Day.

Duck Donuts: Customers can get a free any sized hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Eight O’Clock Coffee. The brand is offering a free Keurig K- Duo Coffee Maker with coffee orders of $150 or more at eightoclock.com on orders placed beginning Sept. 29,.

Dunkin': Get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Godiva: At GODIVA Boutiques and online, coffee bags will be 30% off.

High Brew Coffee. At 2 p.m. in every time zone, High Brew Coffee will offer a limited number of free product coupons for digital download to use at local Kroger retailers nationwide. Coupon is good for one free can of 8 oz. High Brew up to $2.99. The coupon can be downloaded on the High Brew website or through their Instagram stories.

Krispy Kreme: Get a free brewed coffee at any Krispy Kreme location. Rewards members can also get a free doughnut.

Love's: Purchase a large coffee or hot beverage for $1 with all proceeds going to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Pilot J: Grab a free cup of any size of hot or cold coffee on Sept. 29 through the Pilot Flying J app.

New spots to have a cup

» Nitro Coffee Counter opens inside of the new ABC Chicken and Waffles in Old Fourth Ward

»Perc Coffee now open in East Lake

»Cafe Comma open for coffee drinks in Vinings

More coffee shops to try

» AJC readers chose this is their favorite place for a cup of coffee

» 8 metro Atlanta coffee shops for millennials (and everyone else) to try

» Cute cafes, coffee shops in metro Atlanta

» Spots that have us much abrew about coffee in Atlanta

Brew your own

» 6 places to buy coffee beans in Atlanta

» Brew barista-quality coffee at home with these products

Coffee shops coming soon to metro Atlanta

»Portrait Coffee coming to West End this fall

» Gilly Brew Bar expanding with second location

» Con Leche bringing coffee, baked goods to Reynoldstown

Academy Coffee relocating to Virginia-Highland

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.