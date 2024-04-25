5 Black culture events to attend April 24-May 1

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about an upcoming stand-up show starring one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, a 5K marathon for a good cause and a festival for podcast lovers.

Kevin Hart’s “Acting My Age” Tour

Need a good laugh? The superstar comedian is returning to Atlanta for an intimate stand-up show at the Tabernacle. Since March, the Emmy-nominated actor, who’s been in the metro area shooting a new drama series for Peacock, has been testing out new material for an upcoming comedy special. It’s a phone-free event, so be prepared to leave your devices in Yondr pouches during the performance.

9:30 p.m. Friday, April 26. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-9022. kevinhartnation.com.

Earthgang Foundation 5K

On your mark, get set, go! Lace up your sneakers for a 5K marathon hosted by hip-hop artists Olu and WowGr8 of Earthgang, who have established a variety of programs like this weekend’s race to support environmental conservation. The run will begin at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and will weave through the eastside Beltline before crossing the finish line at Piedmont Park. Registration is free but with a $25 donation you’ll get a commemorative T-shirt and a bottle of water.

8 a.m. Saturday, April 27. Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 271 Chester Ave. SE, Atlanta. info@earthgangfoundation.org. earthgangfoundation.org/run-the-5k.

The Black Effect Podcast Festival

Catch popular Black podcasters live at this one-day festival, hosted by comedians B Daht and Pretty Vee. The event will feature shows like Whoreible Decisions, Carefully Reckless with Jess Hilarious, and Black Tech Green Money. There will also be food available for purchase, music from DJ Loui Vee, and opportunities to shop local and small businesses at the Black Effect Marketplace.

11 a.m. Saturday, April 27. Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. social@blackeffect.com. blackeffect.com/podcastfestival.

UniverSoul Circus

The iconic show, which combines circus arts, high-energy music and eye-catching visuals, is celebrating “30 years of fun under the big top” this year. From hoop divers and flyers to extreme bikers and skaters, this unforgettable production features performances by talent from around the world, along with lots of crowd participation.

Various times. Thru Sunday, April 28. Old Turner Field Grey Lot, 150 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. media@universoulcircus.com. universoulcircus.com.

Atlanta Film Festival

Calling all movie lovers! Back for its 48th year, this 11-day celebration — one of the largest and longest-running film festivals in the country, offers exclusive screenings, in-person discussions with filmmakers and opportunities to network with industry professionals. FYI, in addition to a Luther Vandross documentary, this year’s movie lineup includes the AJC’s “The South Got Something to Say” and many others.

Various times. Thru Sunday, May 5. The Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. Tara Atlanta, 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 470-296 - 0179. atlantafilmfestival.com.