The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend June 12-June 18

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about a rap concert starring 21 Savage, a classic play written by Atlanta’s Pearl Cleage and a brunch to honor the men in your life.

‘The Right to Read’ Film Screening

Filmmaker and NAACP activist Kareem Weaver released his documentary “The Right to Read” last year. Executive produced by Levar Burton, the film follows Weaver, two families and a teacher as they fight to improve literacy in classrooms across the nation. Now it’s being screened at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights for one night only, and registration to attend the evening screening is free.

7 p.m. Friday, June 14. National Center for Civil and Human Rights, 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta. 678-999-8990. civilandhumanrights.org.

21 Savage: American Dream Tour

21 Savage is ending his 30-city tour in his hometown, and performing a string of hits, including “A Lot,” “Bank Account” and “Stick.” Other performers on the ticket include fellow Atlanta emcee J.I.D., and rappers Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold, who are slated to kick off the show.

7 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Lakewood Amphitheatre, 2002 Lakewood Way, Atlanta. 404-443-5090. concerts.livenation.com.

Father’s Day Jazz Brunch

Treat the men in your life to a culinary musical experience featuring jazz saxophonist Antoine Gibson, who’s appeared in films like Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues” and “Coming 2 America.” Gibson will serenade dads and guests throughout the afternoon while attendees dine on a variety of brunch offerings.

Noon. Sunday, June 16. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-3791. citywinery.com.

Anthony Hamilton and Friends

Grammy-Award-winning soul singer Anthony Hamilton is stopping in Atlanta for a Father’s Day celebration full of soulful vocals backed by a live band. The show will be hosted by comedian MC Lightfoot and will include performances from singers October London and The Ton3s.

7 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Dr. NW, Atlanta. 404-233-2227. concerts.livenation.com.

‘Blues for an Alabama Sky’

Relive the Harlem Renaissance by catching this timeless play at Actor’s Express. From beloved Atlanta playwright Pearl Cleage, ‘Blues’ is about a singer at a crossroads who, after being fired from her job and newly single, is forced to choose between a new life in Paris and a new marriage with a Southern suitor.

Various times thru June 23. Actor’s Express at the King Plow Arts Center, 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-607-7469. actors-express.com.