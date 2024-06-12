Breaking: Bus hijacking suspect in Atlanta was witness to Peachtree Center shooting
Unapologetically ATL

The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend June 12-June 18

21 Savage and Anthony Hamilton concerts, a Father’s Day brunch and more
21 Savage performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

21 Savage performs during the Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By
4 minutes ago

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about a rap concert starring 21 Savage, a classic play written by Atlanta’s Pearl Cleage and a brunch to honor the men in your life.

‘The Right to Read’ Film Screening

Filmmaker and NAACP activist Kareem Weaver released his documentary “The Right to Read” last year. Executive produced by Levar Burton, the film follows Weaver, two families and a teacher as they fight to improve literacy in classrooms across the nation. Now it’s being screened at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights for one night only, and registration to attend the evening screening is free.

7 p.m. Friday, June 14. National Center for Civil and Human Rights, 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta. 678-999-8990. civilandhumanrights.org.

21 Savage: American Dream Tour

21 Savage is ending his 30-city tour in his hometown, and performing a string of hits, including “A Lot,” “Bank Account” and “Stick.” Other performers on the ticket include fellow Atlanta emcee J.I.D., and rappers Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold, who are slated to kick off the show.

7 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Lakewood Amphitheatre, 2002 Lakewood Way, Atlanta. 404-443-5090. concerts.livenation.com.

Father’s Day Jazz Brunch

Treat the men in your life to a culinary musical experience featuring jazz saxophonist Antoine Gibson, who’s appeared in films like Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues” and “Coming 2 America.” Gibson will serenade dads and guests throughout the afternoon while attendees dine on a variety of brunch offerings.

Noon. Sunday, June 16. City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-3791. citywinery.com.

Anthony Hamilton and Friends

Grammy-Award-winning soul singer Anthony Hamilton is stopping in Atlanta for a Father’s Day celebration full of soulful vocals backed by a live band. The show will be hosted by comedian MC Lightfoot and will include performances from singers October London and The Ton3s.

7 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Dr. NW, Atlanta. 404-233-2227. concerts.livenation.com.

‘Blues for an Alabama Sky’

Relive the Harlem Renaissance by catching this timeless play at Actor’s Express. From beloved Atlanta playwright Pearl Cleage, ‘Blues’ is about a singer at a crossroads who, after being fired from her job and newly single, is forced to choose between a new life in Paris and a new marriage with a Southern suitor.

Various times thru June 23. Actor’s Express at the King Plow Arts Center, 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-607-7469. actors-express.com.

About the Author

Follow Najja Parker on twitter

Najja Parker is a video and news correspondent for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black culture team. She is an engaging on-air talent, who has served as a host for the newsroom’s special projects and events, such as the movie premiere of “The South Got Something To Say,” a documentary chronicling the rise of Atlanta hip-hop.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia requires police training on election intimidation and interference1h ago

Credit: AP

Runoff rivals in deep-red west Georgia vow not to be the next Greene

Credit: AP

Jet carrying Atlantans that crashed in 1971 finally found in Vermont lake
1h ago

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Roswell approves controversial $340K salary for new COO

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Roswell approves controversial $340K salary for new COO

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

PrizePicks ups the ante on Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: Derek Blanks

Still touring and receiving accolades, TLC celebrated in Atlanta for 30 years of...
Morehouse president reflects on Biden’s visit: ‘It made us stronger’
Decatur native’s film about Atlanta father raising son with Down syndrome debuts at...
Featured

Credit: AP

Jet found from 1971 Vermont lake crash carrying Atlantans, Cousins Properties staff
1h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Why the skidding Braves haven’t lost faith
2h ago
‘He became a bully’: YSL judge’s conduct outrages Atlanta lawyers