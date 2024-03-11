Kevin Hart doing his third stand-up theater show in Atlanta in six weeks

Kevin Hart is not a man who likes idle time. He is currently shooting a drama series for Peacock “Fight Night: A Million Dollar Heist” at Assembly Studios in Doraville.

But in his off time, he’s been prepping new material for an upcoming comedy special in Atlanta.

Last month, he did two sold-out shows at the Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery and he has now scheduled a show at the smaller Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, which fits about 1,070 attendees. Phones and smartwatches will be placed in Yondr pouches during the performance to ensure no audio or video recordings are made.