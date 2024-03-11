BreakingNews
Falcons agree in principle to four-year deal with veteran QB Kirk Cousins
Kevin Hart doing his third stand-up theater show in Atlanta in six weeks

He is in town shooting a TV series while also prepping a new stand-up special.
By
16 minutes ago

Kevin Hart is not a man who likes idle time. He is currently shooting a drama series for Peacock “Fight Night: A Million Dollar Heist” at Assembly Studios in Doraville.

But in his off time, he’s been prepping new material for an upcoming comedy special in Atlanta.

Last month, he did two sold-out shows at the Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery and he has now scheduled a show at the smaller Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, which fits about 1,070 attendees. Phones and smartwatches will be placed in Yondr pouches during the performance to ensure no audio or video recordings are made.

Tickets can be purchased at citysprings.com, with prices of remaining seats starting at $91.80.

His last comedy special, “Reality Check,” came out on Peacock last year.

Hart, 44, has performed at State Farm Arena multiple times with his most recent headlining show in 2022. Hart has also shot multiple movies and TV shows in Georgia in recent years such as Roku’s “Die Hart,” “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Night School.”

