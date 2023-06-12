error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
BreakingNews
STORM UPDATE | Tree falls on car, kills 1 in Clayton County; roads flooded
Najja Parker staff image
Najja Parker
Newsletter Coach
404-526-2659
Email
Najja Parker is the Newsletter Coach for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She manages the newsroom’s free and premium newsletters. Parker also co-curates Unapologetically ATL, a newsletter about Atlanta's Black culture, and produces and hosts “ATL Closeup,” a things to do series featuring local influencers. The Memphis-native earned her bachelor’s degrees in English and theater from Spelman College and her master’s degree in journalism from Columbia College Chicago. The easiest way to start a conversation with her is to mention anything about J. Cole.
Latest from Najja Parker
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top