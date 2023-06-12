Newsletter Coach

Najja Parker is the Newsletter Coach for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She manages the newsroom’s free and premium newsletters. Parker also co-curates Unapologetically ATL, a newsletter about Atlanta's Black culture, and produces and hosts “ATL Closeup,” a things to do series featuring local influencers. The Memphis-native earned her bachelor’s degrees in English and theater from Spelman College and her master’s degree in journalism from Columbia College Chicago. The easiest way to start a conversation with her is to mention anything about J. Cole.

