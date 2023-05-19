Race on down to Georgia’s largest go-kart track at Atlanta Motorsports Park

With karting experiences available for children ages 5 to 11 and for all over the age of 12, Atlanta Motorsports Park has something for nearly ever racer. Parents can even gift their children the unique experience of kart racing school.

“For ages 12 and up, our kart racing school puts you behind the wheel of high-performance racing karts capable of up to 3 G in the corners and high speeds on the straights,” according to the website. “You’ll learn how to handle these machines on one of the most demanding kart circuits in the world. This program is tailored to suit your driving ability, providing you with a comprehensive foundation in karting and introducing more advanced driving techniques as you progress. Whether you’re looking to launch a brand new racing career or just craving some adrenaline-fueled fun, Atlanta Motorsport Park’s kart racing school is an experience like no other.”