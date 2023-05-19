BreakingNews
Race on down to Georgia’s largest go-kart track at Atlanta Motorsports Park

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Georgia’s largest go-kart track should be your next weekend trip

Designed by Formula 1 architect Hermann Tilke, Atlanta Motorsports Park’s AMP Kart Racing track is no mere amusement park track. Lauded as the premier destination for go-kart racers, the miles of track make up the longest go-kart circuit Georgia has to offer and features karts that reach speeds over 55 mph. For kart racers and thrill seekers, it’s a motorsports haven that is just one piece of a much larger motorsports playground.

“AMP Kart Racing is part of Atlanta Motorsports Park, the first green, sustainable motorsports club of its kind, for high performance cars, motorcycles and karts,” according to the company’s website. “In addition to providing a driver’s haven for its members, Atlanta Motorsports Park offers private track rentals and corporate group options.”

ExploreVisit Helen Tubing & Waterpark this summer for the ultimate lazy river experience

With karting experiences available for children ages 5 to 11 and for all over the age of 12, Atlanta Motorsports Park has something for nearly ever racer. Parents can even gift their children the unique experience of kart racing school.

“For ages 12 and up, our kart racing school puts you behind the wheel of high-performance racing karts capable of up to 3 G in the corners and high speeds on the straights,” according to the website. “You’ll learn how to handle these machines on one of the most demanding kart circuits in the world. This program is tailored to suit your driving ability, providing you with a comprehensive foundation in karting and introducing more advanced driving techniques as you progress. Whether you’re looking to launch a brand new racing career or just craving some adrenaline-fueled fun, Atlanta Motorsport Park’s kart racing school is an experience like no other.”

ExploreFrench company planning $130k fine dining experience in space

Atlanta Motorsports Park

20 Duck Thurmond Road, Dawsonville

1 p.m. to sundown Wednesday through Sunday

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

