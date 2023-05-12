French company planning $130k fine dining experience in space

It’s an opportunity to see the planet as only astronauts previously could.

“We choose 25 kilometers high because it’s the altitude where you are in the darkness of space, with 98% of the atmosphere below you, so you can enjoy the curvature of the Earth in the blue line,” Farret d’Astiès said. “You’re in the darkness of space, but without the zero gravity experience.”

Zephalto hopes to offer “Michelin-star quality” cuisine for their patrons’ fine dining experience.

“All your meals are designed and cooked by famous French chefs,” according to the company’s website. “More than a subtle meeting of the senses, they will allow you to have a moment of pure contemplation.”