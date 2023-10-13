Only the brave survive this Halloween train ride in Pennsylvania

“Our train will depart from New Hope to our festival at the unknown, where you will venture through our brand-new haunted maze, where live actors lurk around every twisted turn,” the website states.

The 100-minute journey will have the most sophisticated thrill-seeker begging to be let off, as it’s packed with tales of horror, an ax-wielding villain, ghosts and goblins

This train ride isn’t for the faint of heart.

“Fear not! The night isn’t solely about screams and shivers. Many nights beckon with food trucks offering a delicious escape from the fright and live music casting enchanting tunes under the moonlit sky, bringing a lively respite for the brave at heart,” the site continues.

Because it’s known for its raw, cutting edge storytelling, it’s recommended that only passengers 13 years and older take part in the spooky ride.

Tickets are available for $53 per person.