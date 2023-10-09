4 Halloween events that don’t involve haunted houses or fright nights

From a Thriller Parade to 4D movies at LEGOLAND Discovery, celebrating Halloween doesn’t have to be scary
Life
By
1 hour ago


Halloween season in Georgia is full of ghost tours and spooky tales — not to mention the many autumn festivals and pumpkin patches to explore.

But if you want to celebrate the season and aren’t up for anything too scary, there are still some great options.

Here are four Halloween events around Georgia that won’t keep you up all night thinking of blood and gore.

Explore3 fall activities ER doctors don’t let their kids do

Thriller Parade, Macon

Saturday, October 28 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m., Cherry Street Plaza in downtown Macon

The 17th Annual Thriller Parade will fill the streets of Macon. With a two hour pre-show filled with dancing and musical entertainment, the main event happens at 7 p.m. and is quickly followed by a street party. This is an all ages event and if you want to join in on the dance they have a three-part tutorial on the website.

Brick-or-Treat at LEGO Discovery Center

September 29 - October 31 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., LEGO Discovery Center, 3500 Peachtree Rd. Suite G-1

Featuring pumpkins made from LEGO blocks, a special Halloween mascot, dancing to the Monster Mash, spooky treats in the cafe and a costume contests, LEGO Discover Center’s Brick-or-Treat event is perfect for the entire family. This year they have a brand new movie experience showing in 4D. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchases on the LEGO website.

Explore4 Georgia pumpkin patches to visit this fall

Halloween in the Highlands

October 28, 841 North Highland Ave NE

The Halloween in the Highlands block party is for adults only, and it’s one of the largest Halloween block parties in the city. Adults can dress up and hit the participating bars and restaurants for free or discounted libations and food. Tickets cost $42 per person and include free admission to ten establishments. Visit the event page for more details.

Sips Under the Seas at Georgia Aquarium

October 27 & 31, 7 p.m.-10 p.m., Georgia Aquarium 225 Baker Street Northwest

Even the creatures of the sea are excited for Halloween. The Georgia Aquarium is hosting a Halloween experience featuring galleries, drinks, music and more. Wear a costume as you enjoy the spooky views of the water. For more information and tickets visit the Georgia Aquarium website.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

