4 Georgia pumpkin patches to visit this fall

It’s pumpkin season! Whether that means carving jack-o-lanterns or enjoying your favorite pumpkin spice latte or dessert, ‘tis the season for America’s favorite fall gourd. But for a perfect fall activity, you can’t beat visiting one of Georgia’s many pumpkin patches.

Pumpkin patches across the state offer various options, from small, family run you-pick options to, intimate settings to fair-style events with rides, carving contests and more. No matter how you celebrate the season, there’s a patch that’s perfect for you and your family to take advantage of the cooler fall temperatures and enjoy some time in the great outdoors.

Here are four pumpkin patches in Georgia to visit this fall:

Uncle Shuck’s Pumpkin Patch, Dawsonville

Uncle Shuck’s is best known for its 15-acre corn maze. There are plenty of other activities too, from the giant pillow jumping pad to bonfires, corn cannons, wagon rides, photo ops and more.

On Friday and Saturday nights in October, Uncle Shucks has The Dark Rows Haunted Corn Trail, lit only by a “clear blue glow.” Admission to Uncle Shucks ranges from $17-$26 per person, depending on the activities.

Washington Farms, Watkinsville

Washington Farms has helped make memories since 1993. They have pumpkin patches, a corn maze, and sunflower and zinnia fields.

With more than 30 activities, including a petting zoo, a kids climbing wall and a vortex tunnel, there’s plenty to do and see. Tickets to Washing Farms tend to sell out quickly, so you should purchase your ticket soon.

Poppell Farms, Odum

At Poppell Farms, you can take a hayride to the pumpkin patch and enjoy more than 25 fall activities, including a corn maze and pumpkin bowling.

Poppell Farms also features a petting zoo and catch-and-release fishing.

Kinsey Family Farm, Gainesville

Kinsey Family Farm is best known as one of Georgia’s largest Christmas tree farms, but their Fall Harvest events make this farm a must-visit spot in the fall.

The farm offers pumpkins ranging in size from the one-pound “Jack-Be-Little” to the one-hundred-pound “Prize Winner” and everything in between.