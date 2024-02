Usher rising: A look at the enduring artist at 22

This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2001.

Twenty-two-year-olds who have a Porsche Boxster and a Lincoln Navigator parked in front of their million dollar-plus home just shouldn’t look like this.

And yet here is Usher Raymond, one of R&B’s biggest pop stars, looking deeply pensive. Almost as pensive, in fact, as legendary singer Marvin Gaye looks in the towering painting of him that hangs in the foyer of Raymond’s Alpharetta manse.