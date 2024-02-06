Usher announces Past Present Future Tour, including two Atlanta stops

In case you missed Usher during his Las Vegas residency, now’s your chance.

The King of R&B will embark on a 24-city tour that celebrates the 30th anniversary of his storied career. Announced just days before his highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime performance, the North American leg of the Past Present Future Tour starts in August in Washington, D.C., and ends in Chicago in October. He’ll stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Oct. 17 and 18.

Citi card member and Verizon presale starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will be available on Monday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com The tour will also VIP packages that include a meet-and-greet, a pre-show VIP lounge and more. Usher plans to announce more dates soon.