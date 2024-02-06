BreakingNews
Trump is not immune from prosecution in his 2020 election interference case, US appeals court says
Things to Do

Usher announces Past Present Future Tour, including two Atlanta stops

His new album ‘Coming Home’ drops this Friday.
Usher's final show of his Las Vegas residency was on Dec. 2, 2023. The R&B superstar will perform during next year's Super Bowl halftime show. Credit: Nolen Ryan

Credit: Nolen Ryan Photography

Credit: Nolen Ryan Photography

Usher's final show of his Las Vegas residency was on Dec. 2, 2023. The R&B superstar will perform during next year's Super Bowl halftime show. Credit: Nolen Ryan
By
16 minutes ago

In case you missed Usher during his Las Vegas residency, now’s your chance.

The King of R&B will embark on a 24-city tour that celebrates the 30th anniversary of his storied career. Announced just days before his highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime performance, the North American leg of the Past Present Future Tour starts in August in Washington, D.C., and ends in Chicago in October. He’ll stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Oct. 17 and 18.

Citi card member and Verizon presale starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will be available on Monday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com The tour will also VIP packages that include a meet-and-greet, a pre-show VIP lounge and more. Usher plans to announce more dates soon.

After wrapping his two-year Las Vegas residency in December, Usher is poised to have a busy 2024. On Friday, the Atlanta artist will release his ninth studio album “Coming Home.” The 20-track LP will feature H.E.R., The-Dream, Latto, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Burna Boy and Jungkook. Last week, he dropped “Ruin,” a sultry Afrobeats track with Nigerian singer Pheelz. He’ll also headline the annual Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas in May.

As for his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher said the show will honor Black R&B artists.

USHER- PAST PRESENT FUTURE TOUR DATES:

Aug. 20 - Washington, DC -Capital One Arena

Aug. 24 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 27 - Boston, MA -TD Garden

Aug. 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 2- Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 3- Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 6 -Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sept. 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sept. 12 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sept. 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

Sept. 28 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Sept. 29 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Oct. 4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Oct. 7 - Austin, TX -Moody Center ATX

Oct .11 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Oct. 12 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Oct. 17 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Oct. 22 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Oct. 28 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Oct. 29 - Chicago, IL -United Center

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top