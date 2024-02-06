Usher announces Past Present Future Tour, including two Atlanta stops

In case you missed Usher during his Las Vegas residency, now’s your chance.
The King of R&B will embark on a 24-city tour that celebrates the 30th anniversary of his storied career. Announced just days before his highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime performance, the North American leg of the Past Present Future Tour starts in August in Washington, D.C., and ends in Chicago in October. He’ll stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Oct. 17 and 18.
Citi card member and Verizon presale starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will be available on Monday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com The tour will also VIP packages that include a meet-and-greet, a pre-show VIP lounge and more. Usher plans to announce more dates soon.
U ready for me? Presenting USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE, starting August 2024! Tickets on sale Monday, Feb 12 @ 10am local. Sign up for the fan presale starting Friday, Feb 9 @ 10am | https://t.co/0yQPF9MEQd pic.twitter.com/gZRg2BTFfX— Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 6, 2024
After wrapping his two-year Las Vegas residency in December, Usher is poised to have a busy 2024. On Friday, the Atlanta artist will release his ninth studio album “Coming Home.” The 20-track LP will feature H.E.R., The-Dream, Latto, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Burna Boy and Jungkook. Last week, he dropped “Ruin,” a sultry Afrobeats track with Nigerian singer Pheelz. He’ll also headline the annual Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas in May.
As for his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher said the show will honor Black R&B artists.
USHER- PAST PRESENT FUTURE TOUR DATES:
Aug. 20 - Washington, DC -Capital One Arena
Aug. 24 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 27 - Boston, MA -TD Garden
Aug. 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 2- Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 3- Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 6 -Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sept. 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sept. 12 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sept. 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
Sept. 28 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Sept. 29 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Oct. 4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Oct. 7 - Austin, TX -Moody Center ATX
Oct .11 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Oct. 12 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Oct. 17 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Oct. 22 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Oct. 28 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Oct. 29 - Chicago, IL -United Center
