Usher reminds everyone he’s a star with his Super Bowl performance

The legendary singer brought out Alicia Keys, Lil Jon and more during the show
Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

47 minutes ago

Days before Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night, the R&B icon already incited social media debates: fans argued whether hits like the Alicia Keys-assisted “My Boo” or “OMG,” which features Will.i.am, should make the setlist.

And mere minutes before his highly anticipated show, he set the Internet ablaze again. This time, at the dismay of his female fans: Usher and longtime girlfriend and music executive Jennifer Goicoechea obtained their marriage license, according to People magazine.

Well, on the biggest stage of Usher’s life, he performed “My Boo” “OMG” and so much more. The Atlanta singer kicked off Sunday’s halftime show with “Caught Up,” backed by ballroom dancers adorned with flashy outfits—a nod to his iconic Las Vegas residency that wrapped last year. He made dancing on grass look effortless.

“They said I wouldn’t be here today,” he said at the beginning of the show. “They said I wouldn’t make it.”

Throughout his set, the superstar performed hits like “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Superstar” and “Let It Burn”―reminding fans and strangers alike that the 45-year-old has always had a Super Bowl-worthy career. Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Will.i.am joined Usher along for the ride. His star-studded set also included skating, stripper poles and a marching band.

How did viewers react?

Fans swooned over Usher’s sex appeal.

They loved seeing Alicia Keys perform “If I Ain’t Got You” and reunite with Usher for “My Boo”

Well, not everyone was thrilled about Keys’ performance

Fans praised HER’s electrifying guitar break for “U Got It Bad.”

Atlanta natives loved how much the show represented the city. At the end, Usher performed alongside Ludacris and Lil Jon for their smash hit “Yeah.”

“I turned the world to the A,” Usher said during the end of the show.

But, most of all, fans were in awe of Usher’s showmanship.

On Friday, Usher dropped his ninth studio album “Coming Home,” which boasts features from Burna Boy, HER, The-Dream and more. This summer, he’ll embark on his Past Present Future tour, which includes three Atlanta stops in October. General tickets go on sale Monday.

