Usher reminds everyone he’s a star with his Super Bowl performance

Days before Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night, the R&B icon already incited social media debates: fans argued whether hits like the Alicia Keys-assisted “My Boo” or “OMG,” which features Will.i.am, should make the setlist.
And mere minutes before his highly anticipated show, he set the Internet ablaze again. This time, at the dismay of his female fans: Usher and longtime girlfriend and music executive Jennifer Goicoechea obtained their marriage license, according to People magazine.
Well, on the biggest stage of Usher’s life, he performed “My Boo” “OMG” and so much more. The Atlanta singer kicked off Sunday’s halftime show with “Caught Up,” backed by ballroom dancers adorned with flashy outfits—a nod to his iconic Las Vegas residency that wrapped last year. He made dancing on grass look effortless.
“They said I wouldn’t be here today,” he said at the beginning of the show. “They said I wouldn’t make it.”
Throughout his set, the superstar performed hits like “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Superstar” and “Let It Burn”―reminding fans and strangers alike that the 45-year-old has always had a Super Bowl-worthy career. Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon and Will.i.am joined Usher along for the ride. His star-studded set also included skating, stripper poles and a marching band.
How did viewers react?
Fans swooned over Usher’s sex appeal.
Usher doing the Super Bowl halftime three days before Valentine's Day ... we're gonna have a baby boom in about nine months— Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) February 12, 2024
shirtless usher #superbowl pic.twitter.com/6BAHpPJ04p— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2024
Usher has done the impossible (being a man and looking sexy on roller skates)— b-cup joan holloway (@martiniposting) February 12, 2024
They loved seeing Alicia Keys perform “If I Ain’t Got You” and reunite with Usher for “My Boo”
#Usher performing My Boo with Alicia Keys at the Super Bowl History. Both of them hold the record for the biggest first week sales for a man and woman in R&B in history. Usher 1.1 million with Confessions and Alicia Keys 742,000 for As I Am. R&B ROYALTY FOR SHO #UsherBowl pic.twitter.com/dvNSHcBBMB— JAYT🇱🇷 (@JaytMusiq) February 12, 2024
Well, not everyone was thrilled about Keys’ performance
Alicia Keys…that opening note….#HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/0Ct6UatDLJ— HauteGirl🔥 (@HauteGirl86) February 12, 2024
Now Alicia baby that first note 😭— Lori Harvey Jr. 💁🏽♀️ (@keke_shontae) February 12, 2024
Fans praised HER’s electrifying guitar break for “U Got It Bad.”
HER on the guitar 🎸🔥pic.twitter.com/y5hqLbmyts— vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) February 12, 2024
Nobody mentioning how HER played the hell out of that guitar omgggg— Nahara✨ (@Naharasworld) February 12, 2024
Atlanta natives loved how much the show represented the city. At the end, Usher performed alongside Ludacris and Lil Jon for their smash hit “Yeah.”
“I turned the world to the A,” Usher said during the end of the show.
usher ate that! ATL we UP!— bae. (@bahjarodriguez) February 12, 2024
Stripper poles, Lil Jon, JD, Luda, roller skating! ATL AF! Great job, Usher!— NICK LOVE (@NickLoveATL) February 12, 2024
usher, lil jon, and ludacris being together again literally felt like the avengers assembling for the first time in a decade pic.twitter.com/plzVd4gz2U— rocky (@WAYSTIAR) February 12, 2024
But, most of all, fans were in awe of Usher’s showmanship.
He’s giving live vocals.— Gia Peppers, A Virgo Grooving 💁🏾♀️ (@GiaPeppers) February 12, 2024
He’s giving outstanding choreo.
He’s giving nostalgia.
He’s giving fashion.
He’s giving amazing cameos.
This is what a live show should be. The star of stars. LETS GO, #USHER.
To go from an epic Vegas residency run to the Super Bowl…I’ve never met Usher but, like other millennials, I grew up with him. Really proud of the moment Usher is having! He earned it!— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) February 12, 2024
On Friday, Usher dropped his ninth studio album “Coming Home,” which boasts features from Burna Boy, HER, The-Dream and more. This summer, he’ll embark on his Past Present Future tour, which includes three Atlanta stops in October. General tickets go on sale Monday.
About the Author