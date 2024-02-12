Usher reminds everyone he’s a star with his Super Bowl performance

Days before Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night, the R&B icon already incited social media debates: fans argued whether hits like the Alicia Keys-assisted “My Boo” or “OMG,” which features Will.i.am, should make the setlist.

And mere minutes before his highly anticipated show, he set the Internet ablaze again. This time, at the dismay of his female fans: Usher and longtime girlfriend and music executive Jennifer Goicoechea obtained their marriage license, according to People magazine.

Well, on the biggest stage of Usher’s life, he performed “My Boo” “OMG” and so much more. The Atlanta singer kicked off Sunday’s halftime show with “Caught Up,” backed by ballroom dancers adorned with flashy outfits—a nod to his iconic Las Vegas residency that wrapped last year. He made dancing on grass look effortless.