Reddit reveals most underrated U.S. national parks

Need off-the-beaten-path travel wisdom? Look no further than Reddit, a solid source of best-kept secrets and insider tips. Recently, one user on the platform sparked a lively discussion within the travel community by asking, “Which national park in the U.S. deserves more love?”

More than 2,000 fellow travelers eagerly shared their personal must-visit favorites and insights, with Travel and Leisure taking note of the buzz and highlighting the results.

So, are you ready to hit the road and uncover some hidden gems? Buckle up, because here’s the scoop on some of the most underrated national parks in the United States.

Great Basin National Park, Nevada

The top pick from Redditors’ upvotes is Great Basin National Park. It’s spread across most of Nevada and parts of Utah, California, Idaho, Oregon, Wyoming, and Baja California. This park has it all — from towering peaks to ancient pine forests and incredible stargazing spots.

Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park is celebrated on Reddit for its unparalleled beauty. With cliff dwellings crafted by ancestral Puebloan people and breathtaking canyon vistas, it stands as a testament to the rich history of the region.

Canyonlands National Park, Utah

At its center, Canyonlands National Park boasts the impressive Island in the Sky — a vast, flat mesa adorned with breathtaking panoramic overlooks.

“I think Island in the Sky rivals the Grand Canyon for mind boggling views,” a Reddit user commented.

North Cascades National Park, Washington

Despite its proximity to Seattle, North Cascades receives relatively few visitors, a fact many acknowledge makes it highly underrated. With its conifer-covered mountains, glaciers and lakes, the park offers camping, hiking, boating and various other outdoor activities.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota

This national park boasts three unique sections, offering visitors an “otherworldly” feel. A landscape photographer revealed one of their photographs taken at River Bend Overlook is frequently misconstrued as scenery from Ireland or Scotland, astonishing viewers that such awe-inspiring beauty exists in North Dakota.