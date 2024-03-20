6 must-visit concert venues for every music lover’s bucket list

Whether you’re a hardcore headbanger, a psych-rock enthusiast or a jazz aficionado, there are some seriously gorgeous concert venues across the United States to catch a show. From coast to coast, these spots aren’t just stages; they’re hallowed grounds where music and special moments happen.

So, grab your ticket, and let’s dive into six must-visit concert venues for every music lover’s bucket list.

The Tabernacle

No list of majestic music venues would be complete without a nod to Atlanta’s gem, the Tabernacle. Its architecture boasts lofty ceilings, adorned balconies and exquisite details, creating a captivating backdrop for live performances of all genres. This Luckie Street venue has hosted artists from legendary acts like OutKast and Tom Petty to contemporary sensations like The War on Drugs and Coldplay.

The Caverns, Tennessee

The Caverns is a unique, naturally occurring underground amphitheater, making it a world-renowned destination for live music and adventure. This natural cave system in Pelham hosts numerous famous artists both underground and in an open-air amphitheater.

And for thrill-seekers, camping facilities and challenging adventure cave tours are available.

The Sphere, Nevada

One of the newest entertainment venues in the U.S. is also one of the most magnetic — the Las Vegas Sphere. This revolutionary, dome-like stadium was created for immersive experiences, with the band U2 as its first and current resident. The stadium is powered by cutting-edge technologies, including wraparound screens that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale.

The Green Mill, Illinois

If you’re into spots that ooze history and coolness, you definitely don’t want to miss out on catching some live music at the Green Mill in Chicago. This spot has been around since 1907, when it was known as Pop Morse’s Gardens. Over the years, it’s been a magnet for jazz legends, actors and even some questionable characters like Al Capone. Nowadays, this place is an absolute gem, serving up killer cocktails alongside performances from both big names and local talents.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Colorado

Nestled amid the stunning natural landscape just miles outside Denver, Red Rocks Amphitheatre isn’t just a concert venue — it’s an experience. Carved into towering red rock formations, this open-air amphitheater offers breathtaking views and impeccable acoustics that have attracted music legends for nearly 100 years. Witnessing a show here is nothing short of magical.

The Gorge Amphitheatre, Washington

Perched atop the Columbia River Gorge, this outdoor venue offers panoramic views that rival its lineup of performers. From Dave Matthews Band to Pearl Jam, the Gorge Amphitheatre attracts top-tier acts from every genre. Whether you’re camping out for a multiday music festival or catching a single show under the stars, the Gorge promises memories that will last a lifetime.