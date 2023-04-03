X

Here’s where you can find Georgia’s best hiking trails

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago
It’s a location every Georgia hiker should know

At two miles long and nearly 1,000 feet deep, Tallulah Gorge is one of Georgia’s most previous natural wonders. A spectacular canyon surrounded by protected wildlife and beautiful vegetation, this state park hosts a number rim trails, as well as trails along the gorge’s floor. No matter where you let your feet take you at Tallulah Gorge State Park, the hiking trails are some of the best in Georgia.

Georgia is a beautiful state of lush landscapes and stunning mountain views, making for fierce competition when deciding the Peach State’s best hiking hotspot. All the same, Tallulah Gorge was once named the most beautiful place in all of Georgia.

“Immerse yourself in awe-inspiring beauty or daring adventures with a glimpse into the past at Tallulah Gorge State Park, where the Tallulah River flows through rugged terrain to carve a complex 1,000 foot geologic formation and five spectacular waterfalls which provide habitat for many unique species,” the park’s website said.

To truly make the most out of a trip to the park, it is highly recommended that hikers take a trip across the suspension bridge. Swaying 80 feet above the gorge, the bridge offers the best views of the waterfalls and river below.

“Tightrope walkers have twice crossed the gorge, and visitors can still see towers used by Karl Wallenda,” the website said. “A paved path follows an on old railroad bed, perfect for strollers and bicycles, while mountain bikers can test their skills on a challenging 10 mile trail.”

The park features a total of 20 miles of hiking trails, but it also features biking, a canyon climbers club, fishing, geocaching, paddling, swimming, picnicking, rock climbing, tennis and much more. After a full day of adventure, visitors can stop by the nearby Bavarian alpine town of Helen for delicious food and unique North Georgia culture.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

