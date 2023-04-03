Here’s where you can find Georgia’s best hiking trails

“Immerse yourself in awe-inspiring beauty or daring adventures with a glimpse into the past at Tallulah Gorge State Park, where the Tallulah River flows through rugged terrain to carve a complex 1,000 foot geologic formation and five spectacular waterfalls which provide habitat for many unique species,” the park’s website said.

To truly make the most out of a trip to the park, it is highly recommended that hikers take a trip across the suspension bridge. Swaying 80 feet above the gorge, the bridge offers the best views of the waterfalls and river below.