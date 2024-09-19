When it comes to food influencers, the @SisterSnacking quartet — Sara, Madison, Carly and Julia Shapiro — have carved out a niche that’s as delicious as it is engaging. With nearly a million followers across their social media platforms, this quartet from Connecticut have made it their mission to guide food lovers through the best eats in New England and beyond.

In their latest video, the sisters embarked on a 24-hour trip up the coast of Maine, documenting every bite of the state’s culinary offerings.

“We went on a quick 24-hour road trip up the coast of Maine, and here’s everything we ate!” the sisters proclaimed.

Here’s a breakdown of their adventure:

Red’s Eats

The foursome kicked off their journey at the iconic Red’s Eats in Wiscasset, renowned for its lobster rolls. Even for these seasoned foodies, Red’s lived up to the hype. “This is one of the most popular lobster rolls in Maine, and we’re not going to lie — it really impressed us,” they shared.

Aragosta

They then visited Aragosta at Goose Cove, a destination they booked months in advance. About 2½ hours north of Red’s, this waterfront restaurant “showcases the best of local, seasonal ingredients.” The sisters indulged in a $150 per person tasting menu, with an added caviar service for the ultimate luxury experience.

44 North Coffee

After an overnight stay in Stonington, the quartet kick-started day two with some much-needed caffeine from 44 North Coffee.

Young’s Lobster Pound

Next, they headed to Young’s Lobster Pound in Belfast, a spot they wanted to try after seeing Erin French of “The Lost Kitchen” fame visit. Here, they savored another classic Maine lobster roll.

McLoons Lobster Shack

After stopping for another boost of energy at Seafolk Coffee in Rockport, their culinary tour continued with a visit to McLoons Lobster Shack in South Thomaston. This highly anticipated stop did not disappoint, as the sisters sampled nearly everything on the menu — from grilled clams and lobster rolls to crab rolls, chowder and clam dip. They even saved room for a slice of blueberry pie.

Glidden Point Oyster Farms

No trip to coastal Maine would be complete without oysters, and the sisters found the perfect spot at Glidden Point Oyster Farms. This charming location offered what they called a “cute” experience: sipping natural wine while shucking their own oysters.

Bite into Maine

To wrap up their journey, the siblings made a stop at Maine & Loire to grab a couple of bottles of wine for the road and couldn’t resist one final lobster roll from Bite into Maine.

Wondering if they could use another sibling on these adventures? One Instagram user got to the table before you: “Do you guys need another sister? Because snacking like this is my dream! 😂”