‘Larger than life’ Barbie Beach House coming to Mattel park

With the excitement of Mattel Adventure Park opening in Glendale, Arizona, next month, the park announced its plans to open another location, in Kansas City, featuring a “larger than life” Barbie Beach House.

According to a press release, the Barbie Beach House will feature an interactive retail experience where “fans can build their customized Barbie sets in the Barbie Dream Closet Experience,” along with a rooftop restaurant and flying theater.

“Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will bring our iconic brands to life with epic roller coasters, family-friendly attractions, an immersive theatre, themed dining, and so much more,” Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer at Mattel, said in the release. “We are thrilled to expand these themed entertainment destinations and invite new fans to experience the world of Mattel in all-new ways as they create lasting memories with loved ones.”

Mattel Adventure Park is one of the ideal destinations for a family vacation or for a group of friends wanting to relive childhood memories. Here are a few other experiences guests can enjoy at the new park:

A Magic 8 Ball-inspired 18-hole mini golf course

Custom climb UNO structure

He-Man vs. Skeletor laser tag

Thomas and Friends: World of Sodor roller coaster

Hot Wheels roller coasters: Double-looping Hot Wheels Twin Mill Racer and Hot Wheels Bone Shaker

“We are proud and excited to announce Kansas City, Kansas, as the second themed entertainment destination location for Mattel Adventure Park, an Epic Resort Destinations licensing partnership with Mattel,” said Mark Cornell, president of Epic Resort Destinations. “We are bringing Mattel’s powerhouse brands to life through state-of-the-art technology and engaging experiences. This new destination is sure to provide infinite fun for the whole family.”

Mattel Adventure Park in Bonner Springs, Kansas, will open in 2026.