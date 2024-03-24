Universal Orlando Resort offers Georgians ‘buy a day, get 2 days free’

Amusement park lovers are in luck — Universal Orlando Resort has a special offer available only to Florida and Georgia residents. Residents who purchase a two-park, one day park-to-park ticket will receive two days of access for free.

“At Universal Mardi Gras dig into sweet, savory, spicy dishes from around the world and concerts,” the resort’s website announced. “Enjoy an ice-cold Coca-Cola Zero Sugar along with global food, colorful floats and live music.”

Although Mardi Gras officially ended last month, Universal is keeping the party going through April 7, and the ticket special is part of the celebration.

Visitors will be able to catch beads from the resort’s parade of Mardi Gras floats, enjoy gourmet foods from around the world, listen to live music performances and more.

Although the Mardi Gras fun ends April 7, tickets purchased through the special can be used through June 26. The offer, however, is not available on two blackout days: March 25 and April 6. Ticket purchasers will also need to be able to provide a valid Florida or Georgia ID.

“Excite all your senses at Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. Dig into sweet, savory, spicy dishes from around the globe like Chicken Schnitzel and Chilaquiles Verdes,” Universal Orlando Resort reported. “Catch a bunch of beads and a live concert on select nights. It’s a Grooveable Feast where the parade is raging, and the food doesn’t stop at Cajun.”

According to Universal Orlando Resort’s official blog, spring is one of the best times to visit the vacationhot spot. Florida flowers are in bloom during the season, and winter temperatures have finally warmed up. The resort is also less busy during the spring than during many other seasons.