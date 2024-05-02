May the 4th be with you. Star Wars Day is an opportunity to raise a glass to Mon Mothma, serve up some salacious crumb cakes, and kick back and celebrate the downfall of the Empire.

From Acworth’s Pew pew pew. A Star Wars art exhibition to Woodstock’s 5k and fun run, metro Atlanta is going all in on the unofficial ‘Star Wars’ holiday this year. So get ready to throw your weekend plans into hyperdrive, because May 4 events are coming at lightspeed.

Here’s what is going in the metro Atlanta area Saturday:

Woodstock’s 5k and fun run

7-8:15 a.m. (packet pickup), 8:30 a.m. (5K start time), 8:50 a.m. (fun run start time); 5k: $40, fun run: $20. Cherokee Outdoor YMCA, 201 E. Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock.

Seasoned runners and casual walkers alike are invited to Cherokee Outdoor YMCA in Woodstock for May the 4th Be With You-themed 5k and fun run races. Don’t forget to dress up for the costume contest. Registration can be completed here.

Star Wars Fiesta

Noon-6 p.m. Free admission. 8212 MainSt., Woodstock.

Woodstock’s Adair Park will be hosting a Star Wars Fiesta featuring live music, a bounce house and food vendors.

The Phantom Menace returns

4-6:30 p.m. $11.50. 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977.

Roswell’s Area 51: Aurora Cineplex and the Fringe Miniature Golf is celebrating Star Wars with a special re-release of “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace” on May 3-9. Cosplay is encouraged.

Pew pew pew. A Star Wars art exhibition

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free admission. 4606 South Main St., Acworth. 770-485-0391.

Acworth’s Urbnpop Comics Co. is celebrating its one year anniversary, and Star Wars and Free Comic Book days all at once this weekend through its “Pew pew pew. A Star Wars art exhibition.” The event will feature artist signings, storewide sales, a Star Wars art show and — of course — free comics.

Dorian Kingi signing in Marietta

Noon-4 p.m. Free admission. Autographs and photos are $40-$60. 145 North Marietta Parkway NE, Suite B, Marietta. 678-503-2479.

Best known for playing Cad Bane in Disney+’s “The Book of Boba Fett,” Dorian Kingi will be at Plastic Empire in Marietta for a signing/meet and greet event.

May the 4th Be With You Market

Noon-8 p.m. Free admission. 22 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 404-292-4607.

My Parents’ Basement in Avondale Estates has claimed the high ground to host the May the 4th Be With You Market in honor of Star Wars and Free Comic Book Day, featuring a live DJ, drinks and food.

May The 4th Be With You: Star Wars Drag Brunch

12:30 p.m., doors open at 11 a.m. $25-$35, depending on seating. 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9791.

City Winery Atlanta is hosting “May The 4th Be With You: Star Wars Drag Brunch,” an event where “the Force meets fabulousness.”

District Atlanta presents InvAsian

10 p.m. to 3 a.m. $15-$40. 269 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta.

Rave fans can head to District Atlanta for the InvAsian event, a Star Wars-themed dance party filled with “intergalactic vibes.” Get tickets here.

Star Wars Day at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. $17.95. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437.

The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is welcoming Jedi and younglings of all ages to join in on the fun for Star Wars Day, which will feature everything from a special build-a-droid event in the art studio to Jedi training with Darby Guinn. Get tickets here.

Star Wars Drag Brunch

11 a.m. $17, tips encouraged. The Beacon, 1039 Grant St. SE, Suite B34, Atlanta. 770-727-0009.

Elsewhere Brewing Co. is hosting Star Wars Drag Brunch at its Grant Park location. The event will feature themed cocktails and beers, along with “fabulous brunch choices.” Get tickets here.