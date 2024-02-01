8 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2-Saturday, Feb. 3. Free entry 8-11 p.m., $25 plus fee after 11 p.m., couples date night package $150 plus fee. Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St., Atlanta.

Join ARTS Atlanta for live performances, DJs, food, art, dance, tattoos, film, poetry, game rooms and more.

Mardi Gras Streetcar Adventure

Noon-6 p.m. with 6-9 p.m. afterparty. Saturday, Feb. 3. $30. Margaritaville Atlanta, 155 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta.

Wear a costume if you’d like and celebrate Mardi Gras via a streetcar that travels through downtown and the Old Fourth Ward. A ticket includes exclusive New Orleans-themed food and drink specials, complimentary drinks and shots, a New Orleans street band, post-event party, attractions discounts, beads and more.

Hot Chocolate Expo and Run

3-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Free Hot Chocolate Expo, Southern Exchange Ballroom, The Cellar, 151 Carnegie Way. 7:30 a.m. 5K and 15K start. Sunday, Feb. 4. 5K $64, 15K $84. Georgia World Congress Center, Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave. W. NW, Atlanta.

Run past famous Atlanta landmarks, enjoy a sweet chocolatey reward at the finish line, and stay after the race for a party with music and vendors. A pre-event expo lets you pick up your race day swag and bib, indulge in chocolate and shop at vendors.

Cobb

Smyrna Oysterfest

Friday, Feb. 2-Sunday, Feb. 4. $8 in advance for Friday, $15 in advance for Saturday, $12 in advance for Sunday. Tickets at the door start at $15, free for ages 12 and under. Atkins Park, 2840 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 404-754-3211.

Enjoy live entertainment and purchase raw, grilled and/or fried oysters.

Forest Bathing

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. Jan. 3. Adults $10, seniors $8. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw. 770-919-0248.

Take part in forest bathing, which is an interactive sensory experience designed to enrich your relationship with the elements, yourself and others. You’ll wander individually, gather and share in a professionally facilitated group and enjoy mindful rest.

Batman 1989 35th Anniversary Concert

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2. $40 plus fees and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Dress up as your favorite DC superhero if you’d like and watch the iconic 1989 film “Batman” accompanied by a live orchestra.

DeKalb

Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade

1 p.m. parade start, approximate 1:30 p.m. start for party. Saturday, Feb. 3. $50 community krewe signup, free for school signups. Parade starts at the corner of 5th Avenue and Oakview and ends at the Imperial, 726 W. College Ave., Decatur.

Don your purple, green and gold and watch or participate in the parade and attend the post-parade party. All proceeds fund Decatur Education Foundation grants for music and arts in city of Decatur schools.

Valentine’s Pet Portraits

Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. $20. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700.

Bring your pet to a photo session on their own or with you, featuring a Valentine’s Day-themed background.

Decatur Lunar New Year

1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Adults $10, kids free. Ebster Recreation Center Courtyard, 105 Electric Ave., Decatur.

Celebrate Pan-Asian culture with craft booths, cultural tables, food vendors, Asian American creators and a lion dance at 2:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Asian American Voices for Education.

North Fulton

Roswell Restaurant Week

Continuing through Saturday, Feb. 3. Various participating restaurants throughout Roswell.

Enjoy a prix fixe menu at your choice of 46 participating restaurants.

Alpharetta Rotary Polar Bear Plunge

10 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Feb. 3. $50. Wills Park Pool, 1815 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 678-297-6130.

Take a chilly plunge into the Wills Park Pool to raise money for local nonprofits.

Center Stage Rhapsodies

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. $20-$50. Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek.

Hear award-winning piano powerhouse Awadagin Pratt perform Florence Price’s Piano Concerto and Dvorak’s “New World” Symphony, among other works.

Gwinnett

Fly Fishing Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-5:30 Saturday, Feb. 3, and 9 a.m.-4:30 Sunday, Feb. 4. Adult one-day pass $20, two-day pass $35, three-day pass $45. Kids 6-12 $5, ages 5 and under free. Military with ID $10, scouts under 16 in uniform free. Cash only at the gate. Gas South Convention Center, 2400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 814-443-3638.

Learn about everything related to fly fishing — including how to get started, how to build your own custom rod and how to increase your casting distance.

First Friday Concert

7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2. Free with required RSVP. Norcross Community Center, 10 College St. NW, Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Listen to music from The Rainmen, a tribute band specializing in music from the ‘60s and early ‘70s.

Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus

Continuing, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, and 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, plus additional dates. Adults $14.50 and up, children’s ticket free with each adult ticket. Ride tickets $7 and up. Mall at Gwinnett Place, 2100 Pleasant Hill Drive, Duluth.

See more than 60 performers in five rings in acts such as the human cannonball, motorcycles in the sphere of fear and human slingshot.