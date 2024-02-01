Atrium. The three-course Valentine’s Day celebration here will include a DJ, rosé, champagne and a photo of every couple that attends. The menu will include filet mignon, oysters, lobster risotto and shaved truffles.

5 p.m. Feb. 14. $85 per person. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com

Aziza. Couples looking for a Mediterranean-inspired evening can come here for a five-course Valentine’s meal featuring such dishes as babaganoush, oysters, lamb loin, seared tuna and passion fruit creme brulee. Drink pairings are available at an extra cost.

5 p.m. Feb. 14. $95 per person. 1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-968-9437, aziza-restaurant.com

The Blind Cupid. The Blind Pig Parlour Bar has transformed into the Blind Cupid pop-up, with festive cocktails and light bites, such as strawberry ricotta bruschetta, bacon-wrapped shrimp and chocolate fondue for two.

Through March 9. 128 E. Andrews Drive, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, theblindpigparlourbar.com

Brassica. The Hearts in Harmony four-course dinner and dance at this spot in the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead hotel will include a menu with corn chowder and shrimp, seared snapper with saffron cream, beef ribs with honey-roasted carrots and chocolate-covered strawberry cheesecake. After dinner, guests can enjoy a nightcap in the hotel’s Peacock Alley, where a band will perform 6-10 p.m. Wine pairings are available for an extra $55.

Seatings at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Feb. 14. $145 per person. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, brassicaatlanta.com

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar. You can get a four-course dinner here, with the menu including beef tartare, oysters, miso-glazed sea bass, truffle and mushroom risotto and lavender creme brulee. Wine flights are available for an extra charge.

5-10 p.m. Feb. 14 and Feb. 16. $95 per person. 6290 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 770-559-8749, cattleshedwinebar.com

Lazy Betty. As the restaurant prepares to move to Midtown, the tasting menu for Valentine’s Day will feature dishes from the past, including shrimp causa with avocado mousse and aji-potato emulsion, and a tuna roll with chive creme fraiche and citrus vierge.

5 p.m. Feb. 12-14. $205 per person for the tasting menu. 1530 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-975-3692, lazybettyatl.com

Credit: Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee Credit: Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee

Marcus Bar & Grille. Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s three-course menu will include brown sugar wings, tuna tartare, surf and turf, fried chicken and red velvet waffles, truffle fries and chocolate tres leches.

5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and Feb. 14. $85 per person. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, marcusbarandgrille.com

Punch Bowl Social. Bring your besties to the Battery for a Galentine’s Day party, complete with throwback board games, a friendship bracelet-making bar, a DJ, cocktails and a pop-up market selling nail art and permanent jewelry.

6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 9. $15 per person. 875 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-443-1443, punchbowlsocial.com/location/atlanta

Trend Urban Cafe. Expect the four-course dinner menu to include such dishes as Moroccan seared scallops with sweet potato puree, plantain tostone and cilantro oil; Hawaiian seared lamb chops with roast garlic-tarragon mash, yuca chips and pineapple glacé; and a chocolate cake layered with red velvet and raspberry compote.

8 p.m. Feb. 14. $65 per person. 5370 Stone Mountain Highway, Stone Mountain. 470-268-6068, trendurbancafe.com

Virtue Rooftop. This spot, located above 5Church Midtown, is transforming into the Lover pop-up bar in February, with themed decor, Valentine’s Day-inspired cocktails, a chocolate fondue board and light bites.

Through Feb. 18. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-400-3669, k5hospitality.com/virtuerooftop

Warm Waves Coffee. This coffee shop is transforming into an after-hours date spot for Valentine’s Day. Included in the cost will be a charcuterie board for two, a rose bouquet from Nancy’s Flower Truck, two French pastries from St. Germain Bakery and an assortment of chocolates. Two wine glasses will be provided, but you must bring your own drinks.

6-7:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14. $115 per couple. 52 N. Main St., Alpharetta. 678-395-4881, instagram.com/warmwavescoffee

Your 3rd Spot. This food, drink and entertainment venue will offer Valentine’s Day games, a DJ and readings from an astrologist. There will be a festive tasting menu available, featuring strawberry oysters with yuzu mignonette, lobster tempura and duck breast with satsuma orange.

5:30 p.m.-midnight. Feb. 14. $40-$133 per package. 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 770-230-3033, your3rdspot.com

