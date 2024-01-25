Smyrna Oyster Fest at Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar

Atkins Park will feature raw, grilled and fried New Orleans-style oysters, as well as such menu items as crawfish pie, fried oyster po’boys, jambalaya, muffuletta sandwiches, beignets, beer and cocktails. There will be a DJ and live music with local musicians — including the Tyler Neal Band and the Wasted Potential Brass Band — and karaoke to end the weekend.

5 p.m.-2 a.m. Feb. 2, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Feb. 3 and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 4. $8-$30 per person (depending on the day), free for children 13 and under. 2840 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 404-754-3211, smyrnaoysterfest.com

Beads & Booze mixology class

Learn how to make three Mardi Gras-themed cocktails with Atlanta mixologist Shandra Hailes at Brawner Hall in Smyrna. Attendees will get a cocktail shaker, a slice of king cake, Jell-o shots and ingredients to make all three cocktails, one of which will use Atlanta’s Black Onyx vodka.

6-8 p.m. Feb. 3. $50 per person. 3180 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. 770-286-5893, eventbrite.com/e/beads-booze-mardi-gras-mixology-event-registration-765743819377

Westside Motor Lounge

Head to Westside Motor Lounge for a Mardi Gras day party. Tickets include access to an oyster happy hour with chargrilled, roasted and fried oysters, one free cocktail, New Orleans-inspired food for sale and music from a brass band and a DJ.

1-5 p.m. Feb. 10. $30-$40 per person. 725 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. 678-388-9536, westsidemotorlounge.com.

Credit: Courtesy of Live at the Battery Credit: Courtesy of Live at the Battery

Live at the Battery

At this Mardi Gras celebration, you’ll be able to enjoy such dishes as Cajun pasta, jambalaya, voodoo chicken, king cake and beignets, and there will be a Low Country boil with crawfish, red potatoes and corn for VIP ticket holders. There also will be live music, fortune tellers and hurricane cocktails.

6 p.m.-midnight Feb. 10. $25-$50 per person. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events/20240210-mardigraslive

Avalon

Head to Alpharetta for an evening of Mardi Gras festivities. Stroll around Avalon to the sounds of jazz music. Stop at Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar for frozen hurricane cocktails and Louisiana beers, or choose something to sip on from Rina’s Mardi Gras cocktail menu.

5-9 p.m. Feb. 12. Attendance is free. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000, experienceavalon.com/events/mardi-gras-at-avalon

C&S Restaurant Group

All of the group’s restaurants will offer specials on Fat Tuesday, including Hugo’s Oyster Bar in Roswell and C&S Oyster Bar in Brookhaven, Sandy Springs and Vinings. Also available will be boudin balls, praline beignets, New Orleans barbecue shrimp, blackened redfish Pontchartrain, beer and hurricane cocktails.

11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 13. Hugo’s Oyster Bar, 10360 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 770-993-5922, hugosoysterbar.com/news-and-events.html; C&S Oyster Bar, multiple locations. candsoysterbar.com

Ponce City Market

Mardi Gras events will take place at Ponce City Market’s rooftop venues — the Roof, Skyline Park and 9 Mile Station. Tickets will provide all-day access to games, rides and entertainment. New Orleans-inspired food and drinks also will be available at Skyline Park concessions and 9 Mile Station. After 7 p.m., the event will be open only to adults 21 and older.

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 24. $30 per person. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530, poncecityroof.com

