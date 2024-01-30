Noon-6 p.m. Feb. 3. Free. 1036 White St. SW, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/vegan-brewfest-atlanta-tickets-776596710667.

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at Jeni’s Ice Cream

Head to the nearest Jeni’s Ice Cream location on Feb. 3 for a scoop of ice cream, pajama attire encouraged. Banana French toast will be this year’s featured breakfast flavor, along with a French toast waffle cone. Or turn it into an affogato with two scoops of ice cream topped with cold brew.

9 a.m.-noon. Feb. 3. Multiple locations. jenis.com/pages/ice-cream-for-breakfast-day.

Lunar New Year Cultural Dinner

Global Hearth will host its annual Lunar New Year event, featuring a multi-course dim sum tasting dinner, a chopsticks relay race, a book signing table with “Egg Rolls & Sweet Tea” by Natalie Keng, a gift shop, raffles and prizes.

6-9 p.m. Feb. 3. $88-$99 per person. Buford Highway International Corridor, Doraville. globalhearth.com/blogs/events/10th-annual-lunar-new-year-cultural-dinner.

Atlantucky Brewing anniversary celebration

Atlantucky Brewing, which is owned by Southern rap group Nappy Roots, will celebrate its second year of business with an event featuring a new barrel-aged stout beer, an expanded pizza and panini menu, an art exhibit and musical performances by YoungBloodZ and Translee & Grey.

Noon-10 p.m. Feb. 3. Free. 170 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta. 678-705-2630, atlantucky.com.

February Wine Dinner at Le Bon Nosh

Head to Le Bon Nosh for a wine tasting dinner. The event will feature a five-course menu from chef Forough Vakili paired with wine from Napa winery Ashes & Diamonds. Menu highlights include caviar with crème fraîche and brioche; grilled bone marrow with toast and herbs; lamb roulade with northern beans, pesto and herb salad; cote de boeuf with ribeye, mushrooms, pomme puree and bordelaise sauce; and tarte tatin with vanilla gelato.

6:30 p.m. Feb. 8. $150 per person. 65 Irby Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-835-2007, lebonnosh.com.

Cookbook Club

Meet up with other Atlantans at Press Shop’s first cookbook club of the year. Attendees can pick a new cookbook recipe to make and share potluck style at the Little Tart Bakeshop in Grant Park. This month’s theme is baked goods, with recipes from cookbooks “More Than Cake,” “The Hot Bread Kitchen” and “Snacking Bakes.”

7-9 p.m. Feb. 8. Free. 437 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 470-346-2191, pressshopatl.com/pages/calendar.

Pasta making at Bella Cucina

Make pasta from scratch during this class at Buckhead eatery Bella Cucina. Attendees will learn how to make a Southern style of semolina pasta before hand-rolling it into the pici shape. Light bites and Champagne will be served during class, and guests will be able to take home their pasta.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 10. $150 per person. 270 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta. 678-539-8442, bellacucina.com/products/make-your-own-fresh-pasta-class.

Credit: Courtesy of Eventide Brewing Credit: Courtesy of Eventide Brewing

Eventide Brewing anniversary party

Help this Grant Park brewery celebrate a decade of business with an anniversary party. There will be raffles, games, a coloring station for kids, food from local vendors and plenty of live music and beer including the re-release of Eventide’s Cosmic Daydream Hazy IPA. .

Noon-10 p.m. Feb. 10. $5-$90 per ticket. 1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. 404-907-4543, eventidebrewing.com/upcoming-events.

Lunar New Year at Talat Market

Ring in the Year of the Dragon at Talat Market. The eatery will offer a Chinese and Thai-inspired three-course family-style meal plus a dessert.

5-10 p.m. Feb. 10. $88 per ticket. 112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta. 404-257-6255, talatmarketatl.com.

Lunar New Year at JenChan’s

JenChan’s in Cabbagetown will offer special Lunar New Year brunch and dinner services. Menu items include dumplings for wealth, gado gado cabbage wraps for fortune, bok choy for long life, whole branzino for prosperity, noodles for longevity and baijui liquor.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 10. 186 Carroll St. SE, Atlanta. 404-549-9843, jenchans.com.

Mardi Gras at the Po’boy Shop and Basement Bar

Party away on Fat Tuesday at the Po’boy Shop and Basement Bar in Decatur. There will be a crawfish boil, root beer glazed ham, Abita beers, hurricane cocktails, plenty of beads and king cake.

11 a.m.-midnight. Feb. 10 and Feb. 13. 1369 Clairmont Road, Decatur. 678-974-8725, thepoboyshopatl.com/events.

Live at the Battery Super Bowl party

Chiefs and 49ers fans alike can watch the Super Bowl at Live at the Battery where there will be a DJ, games and giveaways.

3 p.m. Feb. 11. $10 per ticket. 825 Battery Ave., Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events.

Valentine’s Day at the Select

Wine and dine at the Select to live music from the Atlanta Jazz Quartet and enjoy menu offerings like lobster bisque, burrata salad with duck, wagyu New York strip, pappardelle with lamb bolognese, chocolate covered strawberries and vanilla crème brûlée.

5 p.m. Feb. 14. $99 per person. 6405 Blue Stone Road, Atlanta. 770-637-2240, theselectatl.com.

Maker’s Mark bourbon dinner

Bourbon enthusiasts can head to the Southern Gentleman for a dinner with bourbon pairings from Maker’s Mark. The evening will begin with hors d’oeuvres and a welcome cocktail, followed by a three-course dinner. Highlights include pork tenderloin carpaccio with shaved Brussels sprouts, tonnato sauce and crispy capers; duck leg confit with bourbon honey pomegranate glaze, French lentils, butternut squash and pumpkin seed crumble; and a chocolate layer cake with orange crème anglaise and bourbon black cherries.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 21. $120 per person. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9845, thesoutherngentlemanatl.com.

Beer, Bourbon and Barbecue Festival

Get a taste of the Southern B’s — beer, bourbon and barbecue — at this Atlantic Station festival. General admission tickets include a souvenir glass and unlimited beer and bourbon tastings. The festival will have plenty of barbecue vendors to choose from serving pulled pork, ribs, brisket, chicken and sausages. There will also be seminars from Southern distillers, brewmasters and pitmasters and live music throughout the day.

2-6 p.m. Feb. 24. $45-$75 per person. 241 20th St., Atlanta. 800-830-3976, atlanta.beerandbourbon.com.

Oysterfest

Slurp down some oysters at Steamhouse Lounge’s annual Oysterfest. The event will feature live music, buckets of roasted and chargrilled oysters, lobster bisque, low-country boil, po’boy sandwiches and a full bar.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 24. Noon-6 p.m. Feb. 25. $15-$25. 1093 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-233-7980, steamhouselounge.com/oysterfest.html.

