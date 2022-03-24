Podcast: What’s in store for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race

After two years of being run under less than ideal conditions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution Peachtree Road Race will be back to standard procedures for 2022. Registration for the event is now open and continues through March 31. The AJC’s Ken Sugiura spoke with Atlanta Track Club executive director Rich Kenah about the challenges of the two previous events and what we can expect as it returns to business as usual on this week’s podcast. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.