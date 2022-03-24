Podcast: What’s in store for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race

This week, we’re going to hear about what’s in store for an Atlanta institution.
After two years of being run under less than ideal conditions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution Peachtree Road Race will be back to standard procedures for 2022. Registration for the event is now open and continues through March 31. The AJC’s Ken Sugiura spoke with Atlanta Track Club executive director Rich Kenah about the challenges of the two previous events and what we can expect as it returns to business as usual on this week’s podcast. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.
Handsome Klause is this week’s featured adoptable pet from Lifeline Community Animal Center (3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta). Everyone who meets Klause shares that he is very sweet and friendly. Find out more about Klause on our podcast and to get more information on him and other adoptable animals, please email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
