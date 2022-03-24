ajc logo
Podcast: What’s in store for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race

July 4, 2021 Atlanta - Runners react as they cross the finish line during the second day of 2021 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

This week, we’re going to hear about what’s in store for an Atlanta institution.

After two years of being run under less than ideal conditions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution Peachtree Road Race will be back to standard procedures for 2022. Registration for the event is now open and continues through March 31. The AJC’s Ken Sugiura spoke with Atlanta Track Club executive director Rich Kenah about the challenges of the two previous events and what we can expect as it returns to business as usual on this week’s podcast. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.

Handsome Klause is this week’s featured adoptable pet from Lifeline Community Animal Center (3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta). Everyone who meets Klause shares that he is very sweet and friendly. Find out more about Klause on our podcast and to get more information on him and other adoptable animals, please email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.

Klause is available for adoption from Lifeline Community Animal Center (3180 Presidential Drive).

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

